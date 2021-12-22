How to cancel or unsubscribe Amazon Prime Membership; Step-by-step guide

Amazon offers a premium membership plan which comes with an array of benefits to the users. The Amazon Prime membership comes with benefits like free one-day or two-day fast delivery, free access to Prime Videos, Prime Music, e-Books, comics, and a lot more. Prime members can also avail early access to the Prime day sales and deals compared to non-prime users. Irrespective of all these offers and deals some users feel that the premium subscription is not worthy for them as they are unable to take full advantage of the subscription. For such users, Amazon Prime offers the option of canceling the subscription. You can unsubscribe to Prime either via the website or via the app. If you are also among the ones who are looking to cancel the subscription then you have landed on the correct blog. In this article, we have garnered a step-by-step guide for you to cancel the Amazon Prime subscription. Read till the end to know more.

Amazon allows users to cancel their Prime subscription via the application and official website. Here are the steps which should be followed to cancel your Amazon Prime.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime via Website

First, you need to head to a browser on your laptop or PC.

Then you have to visit the official Amazon India website.

Here you need to log in to your Amazon account by entering your login credentials.

Now you can see an option Account & Lists on the top-right corner of the screen.

Select the drop-down and click on Amazon Prime.

Now you need to head to the Manage Prime membership option and click on Membership.

Here you can notice an option called “End Membership”.

Click on the option and you’re good to go.

Do note that, once the subscription is canceled you won’t be able to retrieve it again. So make your choice wisely.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime via App