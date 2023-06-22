How to Cancel YouTube TV

According to CNET, Youtube TV is one of the largest service providers to the population. Its streaming service spans from 77 to 100 networks. Another attractive matter that has enabled Youtube to rope many customers in is the preferences. Customers may change their subscription plan or even cancel it on their wish. On the digital platform, you need a smartphone or computer to use this kind of preference. Through this article, I will show the related processes of how to cancel a Youtube tv subscription.

How to Cancel Your YouTube TV Subscription on a Computer

The first and foremost thing would be to cancel your Youtube tv subscription from your tablet, phone, or computer. To implement the process, you have to follow the steps upcoming :

Open the preferred web browser and go to the following web address- tv.youtube.com.

2. For further process, you have to sign in to YouTube by using your registered mail id and password. You will find the Sign in option in the top right corner of the home screen of YouTube.

3. It will redirect you to your Google account. Enter your email address and concerned password in case you're not already logged in.

4. You will find the profile icon in the top-right corner of the current window. Click on that.

5. Now from the drop-down list in the top-right corner, you will find Settings. Choose the Settings option.

6. In the Settings window, you will find the Membership option. This option will be on the left sidebar of the window.

7. The membership option consists of all the active or related offers of membership from various channels. You will notice your active YouTube subscription among those. Click on the Pause or Cancel Membership placed under the YouTube TV icon.

8. From the Pause or Cancel membership option, you will find the details about the active membership, and in the bottom right you will get the Cancel Membership option. Click on that.

9. You have to choose a reason why you're canceling. You can select the option as per your choice.

10. After specifying a reason for cancellation, click on the Continue Canceling option in the bottom-right corner of the window.

11. Now, you can conclude the process by clicking on the Cancel Membership.

You can confirm the success of the steps when you will see the Restart Membership button under the YouTube TV icon. The window will automatically redirect you to the Membership page after confirming the membership cancellation. You will also get a confirmation mail from the YouTube TV authority about the cancellation request you have put forward.

Advertisement

You may face a tinge of non-linearity while closing the subscription to YouTube TV. If you have been running through the free trial version on YouTube TV, YouTube will cancel your free version just after receiving the cancellation request. But if you have been a paid subscriber, you will be able to watch YouTube TV till the end date of your ongoing subscription period even after the cancellation request.

How to Cancel Your YouTube TV Subscription on an iPhone

In canceling the subscription on an iPhone, you may follow almost the same steps described earlier.

You have to enter YouTube by using your device browser. Go to the link: https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/?utm_servlet=prod.

After that follow the steps consecutively: first Settings > Membership > Cancel Membership. Through these processes, you can end your YouTube TV subscription from your iPhone anytime.

How to Cancel Your YouTube TV Subscription on an Android

On an Android device, you will need the YouTube app to cancel the subscription to YouTube TV. You can not follow the above-mentioned steps to carry on the cancellation process. While opening the mentioned link, it will direct you to fetch the YouTube app on your Android phone. If the app is present on your phone, it will open the home page of the YouTube app. If it is not present, then it will direct you to the Google Play Store app for downloading the YouTube app. Therefore, make sure that you have installed the app on your phone before starting this process. If you already have the app on your Android phone already installed, you can check the following process :

Open the YouTube app first from your Android device. You have to sign in to the app if you're using the app for the very first time. Click on the banner, Already a member? Sign in through the Google Username and password. Now, as usual, you will find the image icon at the top right corner of the screen. Click on that. From there, you should have to choose the Setting option in the Account window.

6. Now from the Settings options, you have to select and click on the Membership function.

Advertisement

7. Below the YouTube logo, you may find the Pause or Cancel Membership tab. Click on that tab.

8. You have to deliberately choose the Cancel button. Do not click on the Pause button.

9. Set a reason for canceling your YouTube TV subscription.

10. Now click on the Continue Canceling tab.

11. Finally, on the next screen, step on the Cancel Membership.

After following these steps, you will be finally able to delete your subscription to YouTube TV. This time also, you will get the confirmation mail on your concerned email id.

Contacting Support Regarding YouTube TV Cancellation

Contacting the support staff of YouTube may not cancel the subscription to YouTube TV but it may help in removing the chances of further billing for the subscription.

If you see any kind of discrepancies even after canceling your subscription to YouTube TV, you may contact the support staff of YouTube. In that case, you have to access Settings first, and from there, you may head to the Help section.

You can register your complaint to the designated mail ID from your registered mail ID. They would reply to you within 2-3 days about the discrepancies.

Advertisement

Usually, you may find answers to most of the discrepancies on the FAQs part of YouTube. Still, if you don't find answers to the queries of your questions, you may ping them via mail.

If you face any transaction-related issues, you should contact your bank also to stop the transaction for this particular option.

YouTube TV has covered a vast network and it has been defined as one of the best cable-cutter networks in the world. The cancellation of the subscription process is not very much complicated. But you should remember that just uninstallation of the YouTube app on your Android phone may not help you in canceling your paid subscription.

You have to follow a proper structure for the cancellation process. You can also pause your subscription on the YouTube TV and for that paused duration, you won't be charged further. You can activate the subscription whenever you feel like it. Apart from that, hope this article might help you in deactivating your subscription to YouTube TV.