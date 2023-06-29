VLC has been defined as one of the best-performing open-source media players at the current time. This media player can play a large share of files with ease whereas many players suffer due to a lack of settings such as codec settings. On VLC, you may enjoy casting the playing media on your television. On the other hand, Chromecast can be an effective tool as an adjoining tool between your television and VLC media player. In this article, you will be guided about the procedures of casting VLC to Chromecast.

How to cast VLC to Chromecast

In this section, I will be describing how to cast VLC to Chromecast in different OS but before that, you need to know a few specific needs for the connection.

1. First, you have to keep an updated version of VLC on your computer. You can check the time-to-time updated version by going to the pasted link below :

https://www.videolan.org/vlc/

2. If there is any VPN activated on your computer, You have to deactivate that before linking Chrome with your computer. The Chromecast may not be able to find the linking connection with the VLC. Therefore, you need to deactivate the VPN to link in a better form.

3. Your computer and the Chromecast device should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This would avail the facility in the setting of the connection.

How to Cast VLC from Windows 10 to Chromecast

Launch the VLC app from the home window of your desktop. You can find it on your desktop by going through the Search option from the bottom-left corner of the window.

2. In the menu bar of the VLC media player, you would find the Playback option in the upper left corner of the window. Click on that.

3. Among the functions listed in the Playback, you will come across the Renderer function. Keeping your mouse pointer on it, you will see a drop-down list. In this drop-down list, you will find your Chromecast device, named Chromecast, in case you have not renamed it. If you don't see your Chromecast device on the list, either you have to refresh it or you can check whether both the Chromecast and your computer are connected to the same network or not. If both the conditions are maintained but you are not still finding your Chromecast in the list, then you have to change the Settings. Go to the Tools and in Messages, you have to set the Verbosity to 2.

4. In this situation, play any video or audio from your library. If privacy issues arise, then you can view certificates from the linking channels and click on Ok. If there comes any issue with the warning related to the connection with an unknown device, you can ignore those by clicking on the Ok, Don't warn me again type message.

Advertisement

By these methods, you will be able to connect your Chromecast with the VLC on your Windows 10-enabled desktop. In this process, make sure that the connection is stable. With the disability, you might see the security questions again and again and you have to click OK every time.

How to Cast VLC from Mac to Chromecast

In the Application folder, find the VLC app and open it. In this method also, select the Playback option. You can get it in the middle half of the Apple menu bar on top of your Mac window. From the Playback option, you should head to the Renderer from the prompted list. Keeping your mouse pointer on it, you will notice a bunch of options in a menu. You can select your Chromecast device from that menu. In this situation, play any video or audio file. It will be redirected to your television automatically.

Ways of Connecting Chromecast and Other Devices to The Same Network

There can be issues regarding the connection on Chromecast as I have mentioned before that the Chromecast and your computer should be connected to the same network. Every time it may not be possible for different issues. In such cases, you may enact Guest mode on your Chromecast. This mode may allow you to connect both your computer and Chromecast without being on the same network. But remember, you can not use this mode on Your Chromecast for connecting Google TV devices. As far as the process is concerned, you should follow the lower-mentioned steps :

Open the Google Home app. Among the options, click on the Chromecast device. Click on the Settings option from the upper-right corner of your window. It looks like a gear icon.

4. In the new window, from the menu list, select the Recognition & Sharing option.

5. The Recognition & sharing option holds the list of the users' type and among those, you have to click on the Guest mode and make it ON.

6. Now, you can disconnect your Chromecast. You should open the Cast option from the supported app.

Advertisement

7. To find the available device, click on the Nearby device and obey the instructions.

8. For pairing, Chromecast will need a pin, and the same pin will show up on the television screen.

The Chromecast devices support both of the streaming platforms and those are expectedly the mobile and desktop. In this article, the connection procedure between the Chromecast and Windows 10-enabled desktop has been highlighted. The guest mode can be applicable in limited fields. Therefore, you should try to connect your Chromecast and your computer to the same network. Except that, the rest of the process can be followed easily.