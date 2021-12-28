How to Change background and apply visual effects in Google Meet

While using Google Meet, you can now blur or replace your background with an image, an immersive background, or a video to help limit distractions or make video calls more fun. Styles can be used to customise your video by adding different lighting, colour filters, and stylized backgrounds.

The availability of styles and backgrounds is determined by the client type, account type, and Google Workspace admin settings.

To use Change background and Effects on an Android device, you must use a device with Android version P and above. In the case of Apple devices, it should be iPhone 8 and up,

iPad 5th generation and up, or iOS 12 or above

Changing the background Before a video call

Open the Meet app and then select a meeting.

Before you join, on the bottom of your self-view, tap Effects.

To slightly blur your background, tap Slightly blur.

To completely blur your background, tap Blur background.

To upload your own background, tap Add Add.

To select a pre-uploaded background, tap the background you want to use.

To select a style, at the bottom, tap Styles > the style you want to use.

To select a filter, at the bottom, tap Filters > the filter you want to use.

To remove the effect, tap No effects or tap.

When you are done, tap Done.

Tap Join.

Changing the background During a video call

On your self-view, tap Effects.

To slightly blur your background, tap Slightly blur.

To completely blur your background, tap Blur background.

To upload your own background, tap Add Add.

To select a pre-uploaded background, tap the background you want to use.

To select a style, at the bottom, tap Styles > the style you want to use.

To select a filter, at the bottom, tap Filters > the filter you want to use.

When you are done, tap Close.

Background effects may increase your battery usage. You may want to turn the effects off if your battery is low. Your video may be cropped to view other participants so some of the background or effect may not be visible to other participants.

It is important to note that Immersive backgrounds are only available in Meet on a computer.