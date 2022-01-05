How to change chat color on Instagram

Instagram lets you change the chat theme and accent colour at any time. Here is a step-by-step guide to updating your Instagram chat theme or accent colour, whether you're using an iPhone or an Android phone.

Instagram is a popular social media platform with millions of users around the world. The app's various useful features allow users to connect and communicate with one another. Instagram allows users to share stories, photos, and other content with their followers via a public or private account.

Instagram's direct messages (DMs) have now been merged with Facebook Messenger. You can send messages to your Facebook friends from your Instagram account if you are opt-in.

You must update your Instagram to the most recent version in order to use this new cross-platform messaging feature. Only this latest version has the chat customization feature, which allows you to change the theme or colours.

The most commonly used modes for the Instagram DMS are classic white and night mode. You can update or change the chat theme, as well as choose the accent colour for your Instagram DMs, with the new Instagram feature.

Go to the chat you want to change the theme to and Tap on the chat

Open the chat

Click on the Name of the chat( Be it a Person or Group)

You will see a list menu with toggles, media and the participants

Click on theme

Select the theme of your choice

Some themes are special ones that keep changing with different events and below that, you will find the usual Colors & Gradient list

Select the theme and you are done.