How to Change Clock Font on iOS

In the age of customization, the expectation does not obey formal boundaries. To engrave this, iPhone 16 has brought a lot of changes including in its font and in the lock screen. Widgets are also changed in the brand-new iOS 16 version. If you were using iOS 15, then after an update on the OS, you will find out the changes.

In iOS 16, you see reformed weather updates and animated weather wallpapers on the lock screen. With that, the fonts on the lock screen can also be customized. You can keep your old fonts on the lock screen or change it to the new ones. The new lock screen settings can give you up to 8 choices to choose a lock screen font pattern. Here, you will get to know about the process of how to choose one and keep that saved.

Process for changing the iPhone Lock Screen font

You can change the lock screen font taking resort of two ways - one from the Settings app and another from the lock screen. Let's discuss those ways.

By using the Settings app

Initiate the Settings app. Find the Wallpaper option from the lower end in the Settings

3. Swipe the screen to select a wallpaper pair to customize and after it, click on the Customize option under the lock screen

4. Click on the clock.

5. Now, there will be many fonts to be chosen from those

6. You can change the color of the clock from the available color palette from the lower portion of the screen. You have to select the color from the palette by swiping the screen.

7. After confirming the color, you have to select the X button to close the panel.

8. Now, click on the Done button to conclude the process.

By using the lock screen

Another process is through using the lock screen. Let's get into the process.

Tap and hold on the blank space of the screen to get the list of customization option Click on the Customize option Tap the Lock Screen Tap the clock button There will be a number of fonts from which you can choose one

6. You can use the available palette of colors to change the color. In the first ends, you will get some ready-made colors but at the end of the string, you will get a chance to create custom color

7. Now, click on the X button to shut down the font panel

8. Finally, click on the Done button to call the day on the customization

Process for changing the time font on your old wallpaper

With the emergence of iOS 16, customization on iPhone has become easy as it provides some unique choices if you plan to customize the clock displayed on your phone or add some widgets for extra help. Believe it or not, a lock screen has been believed to add uniqueness to the personality as it is able to create an impression. If the settings of your iPhone allow to have one such distinct characterization imposed on the time font then let's indulge in the related process :

1. Find a vacant space on the lock screen and tap and hold that space

2. If you have already formed a custom clock screen then tap on the Customize button from the lower berth of your phone screen

3. Choose the Lock Screen

4. Click on the Clock font now

5. From the prompt list of several fonts, you can select one font as per your preference

6. You can check other font styles available online by tapping the Globe icon from the left corner of the prompted list of fonts

7. Beneath the fonts, you can select a preferred color for the font of the time

8. At the end of the color list, you can get an option to finalize a custom color for the time font

9. You can mix the color from the spectrum or move the slider to get a preferred color

10. To add an extra wing to customization, you can select the Paint dropper icon for picking a color from the set wallpaper in your iPhone.

11. You can optimize the color mix by moving the slider under the color list.

12. After completing the process, you would have to click on the X button from the upper right corner of the list to close the menu.

13. Click the Done option from the upper right corner of the home screen to save the changes made to the time font.

14. With this change in the color of the time font, the existing widgets in the lock screen of your iPhone will also be colored the same.

Conclusion

After following the explained processes, you will be able to check the font of the time on your iPhone. You can apply customization based on days or weather. In an added facility, as many as 200 customization screens can be set to change the mood. But make sure to tap the Save button to confirm the changes every time.