To change your DNS server, you first have to configure your computer or device to use the new DNS server's IP address. The process to do this vary according to your computer or device. Here is a detailed guide on how to change DNS on Windows.

DNS servers are one of the major parts of the internet. They provide a number of benefits, such as speed, accuracy, and security. Changing your DNS server is a relatively simple process that can have a number of benefits. If you are experiencing slow internet speeds, are concerned about your privacy, or want to improve your security, changing your DNS server may be a good option for you.

What is DNS?

DNS stands for Domain Name System. It is a hierarchical naming system for computers, services, and other resources connected to the Internet or other networks using the Internet Protocol (IP).

In simple words, DNS is a system that translates human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses. This is necessary because computers on the internet communicate using IP addresses, but humans find it easier to remember domain names.

When you type a domain name into your web browser, your computer sends a DNS reply to a DNS server. The DNS server then looks up the domain name in its database and returns the corresponding IP address. Your computer then uses the IP address to connect to the website. For example, you searched for www.abc.com , this is a domain name. This domain name resolves on an IP address on which the website is hosted.

DNS is an essential part of the Internet. It allows users to access websites by typing in domain names instead of IP addresses. Without DNS, the Internet would be much more difficult to use.

How to change DNS settings using Control Panel on Windows 11

If you have Windows 11 which is the latest Windows released by Microsoft and want to change DNS settings using Control Panel, then here are the steps :

1. Open the Control Panel on your laptop/PC. You can do this by searching “control panel” in the search taskbar.

2. Click on Network and Internet.

3. Then click on Network and Sharing Center.

4. After this step, you will see the basic network information, click on Change adapter settings in the left pane.

5. Another window of Network connections will pop up, Right-click on the network adapter you want to change the DNS settings for.

6. Select Properties. Here you will have your Wifi as well as an Ethernet option, right click on the network adapter that you want to select.

7. Click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4).

8. Click on Properties.

9. Select the “Use the following DNS server addresses” option.

10. Enter the IP address of the DNS server you want to use in the Preferred DNS server field.

11. Enter the IP address of an alternate DNS server in the Alternate DNS server field. This is an optional step.

12. Click on OK.

13. Click on OK again.

How to change DNS settings using Settings on Windows 10

If you have Windows 10, then don’t worry, you can change DNS settings using Settings on Windows 10 by following these simple steps:

1. Open the Settings app. You can do this by clicking on the Start button and typing "Settings".

2. Click on Network & Internet.

3. Click on the Change adapter options. This is located under Advanced network settings.

4. Then you will network adapters. Right-click on the network adapter you want to change the DNS settings for.

5. Click on Properties at the end of the drop-down menu.

6. Click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4).

7. Click on Properties.

8. Select the “Use the following DNS server addresses” option.

9. Enter the IP address of the DNS server you want to use in the Preferred DNS server field.

10. Enter the IP address of an alternate DNS server in the Alternate DNS server field. This is an optional step.

11. Click on OK.

12. Click on OK again.

Your DNS settings have now been changed. You may need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

How to change DNS settings using Command Prompt on Windows 10

You have a command prompt option on your computer that can help you to change DNS settings by writing some commands.

To change DNS settings using Command Prompt on Windows 10, follow these steps:

1. Open Command Prompt as an administrator. You can do this by searching for the command prompt and right-clicking on it to select Run as administrator option.

2. Type the following command and press Enter:

netsh interface ipv4 show config

This will give you a list of all your network adapters and their current DNS settings.

3. Find the name of the network adapter that you want to change the DNS settings.

4. Type the following command, replacing “ADAPTER-NAME” with the name of the network adapter that you found in step 3, and “DNS-SERVER-IP” with the IP address of the DNS server that you want to use:

netsh interface ipv4 set dns name="ADAPTER-NAME" source="static" address="DNS-SERVER-IP"

5. If you want to set a secondary DNS server, type the following command, replacing “ADAPTER-NAME” and “DNS-SERVER-IP” with the same values as in step 4, and INDEX with the index of the secondary DNS server:

netsh interface ipv4 set dns name="ADAPTER-NAME" source="static" address="DNS-SERVER-IP" index=INDEX

6. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Conclusion:

In this article, you have come to know how to change DNS on Windows computer. By following the steps mentioned above, you can ensure that your computer is using a reliable and efficient DNS server. This can improve your internet browsing experience and make it easier to access websites and other online resources.

Always keep in mind that when you change DNS on windows, it is important to select one that is reliable and secure. There are many different DNS servers available, so it is important to do your research and choose one that is right for you.

