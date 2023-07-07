How to Change Hotspot Name on iPhone

A Personal Hotspot on an iPhone is a feature that allows you to share your iPhone's cellular data connection with other devices. You can change the Hotspot Name on your iPhone and this is useful if you're travelling and don't have access to Wi-Fi, or if you want to use your iPhone as a modem for your laptop.

Once you've connected to your iPhone's Personal Hotspot, you'll be able to use the internet on your other device as if you were connected to a Wi-Fi network. The data that you use will be deducted from your iPhone's cellular data plan.

For changing the hotspot name we should keep the following things in mind:

Use a name that is relevant to your device. For example, you could use the name of your device or your company name.

Use a name that is unique. This will help to prevent other people from accidentally connecting to your hotspot.

Use a name that is easy to remember. This will make it easier for you and other people to connect to your hotspot.

How to Enable Your Hotspot on an iPhone

You can enable your hotspot on an iPhone from the Control Center. To do this, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen and tap on the Personal Hotspot icon. You can connect up to 5 devices to your hotspot at the same time. The amount of data you can use on your hotspot will depend on your cellular plan. To enable your hotspot on an iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Personal Hotspot. Click on the ON switch to turn on your hotspot.

4. A Personal Hotspot name and password will be generated automatically. You can change the name and password if you want.

5. On the device, you want to connect to your hotspot, open the Wi-Fi settings and select your iPhone's Personal Hotspot name.

6. Enter the password for your hotspot and click Join.

Your iPhone will now be connected to your hotspot. Once you have enabled your hotspot, other devices can connect to it by searching for the name of your hotspot in the Wi-Fi settings on their devices.

Note: If you are having trouble connecting to your iPhone's hotspot, make sure that your devices are within range of each other. You may also need to check the settings on your devices to make sure that they are set to connect to the correct network.

Advertisement

How to Change Your Hotspot Password on an iPhone

You should change your hotspot password on an iPhone regularly, especially if you share it with others. Password should be at least 8 characters long and should include a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. To change your hotspot password on an iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Personal Hotspot. Click on Wi-Fi Password. Enter your old password and tap Remove. Enter a new password and press Done.

Your hotspot password will now be changed.

Note: It is important that changing the name of your hotspot will not affect the password for your hotspot. If you want to change the password for your hotspot, you can do so by following the steps above and tapping on "Password" instead of "Name."

How to Change Your Hotspot Name on an iPhone

To change your hotspot name on an iPhone, the maximum length for a hotspot name is 63 characters. You can use letters, numbers, and spaces in your hotspot name. You cannot use special characters, such as @, #, or $, in your hotspot name. To change your hotspot name on an iPhone, you have to change your iPhone's name. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Click General. Tap About. Press Name. Tap x in the text field to delete the current hotspot name. Enter a new hotspot name. Tap Done.

Your iPhone's name and hotspot name will now be changed.

How to Connect to Your iPhone Hotspot

You can connect to your iPhone hotspot from a computer. To do this, open the Network settings on your computer and select your iPhone's name from the list of available networks. If you're having trouble connecting, make sure that both devices are turned on and that their Wi-Fi settings are enabled.

Advertisement

Here are the steps on how to connect to your iPhone hotspot:

On your iPhone, go to Settings. Click on Personal Hotspot. Make sure that Personal Hotspot is turned on Open the Wi-Fi settings, on the device you want to connect.

5. Select your iPhone's name from the list of available networks.

6. If prompted, enter the password for your iPhone's Personal Hotspot.

7. Once connected, you should be able to use the internet on your other device

Issues while connecting iPhone's Hotspot:

Some common problems that you may encounter when connecting to your iPhone's hotspot:

The device that you are trying to connect to does not see your iPhone's hotspot. Make sure that your iPhone's hotspot is turned on and that the name and password are correct.

The device that you are trying to connect to says that the password is incorrect. Make sure that you are entering the password correctly.

The device that you are trying to connect to is too far away from your iPhone. Make sure that the device is within range of your iPhone's hotspot.

The device that you are trying to connect to is already connected to another network. Make sure that the device is disconnected from the other network before trying to connect to your iPhone's hotspot.

Conclusion

Once you have changed the name of your hotspot on your iPhone, it will be reflected in the list of available Wi-Fi networks on any device that is trying to connect to it. This can be helpful if you have multiple devices that you use to connect to the internet, and you want to be able to easily distinguish between them. Also, keep an eye on your data usage. If you have a limited data plan, you may want to avoid using your Personal Hotspot for activities that use a lot of data, such as streaming video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Find Wifi Password on iPhone