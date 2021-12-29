How to change language in Google? Steps to switch to your preferred language

The American search giant, Google, offers an extensive list of different languages to provide an easy browsing experience for the users. All the menus, toolbars and other elements will appear in the new language once the user changes the language settings in the app. If the content is available in different languages then the app will select the right version and then show it to you. It also shows an option where you can translate the page into the preferred language. Here we have a complete guide to change the language in Google.

How to change language in Google?

Change language in Google: Smartphone

Open the ‘Google App’ on your smartphone and click on ‘More’ at the bottom right hand corner of the screen. Click on ‘Settings’ and go to the ‘Language & Region’. Click on ‘Select Language’ and then you can choose your preferred language. You can search for a preferred language apart from the region by clicking on ‘Search Region’ option. Now you can search for the region and then select the language from the ‘Select Language’ menu.

Change language in Google: Website

Go to ‘google.com’ on your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet browser. Then click on any language below the ‘search bar’. The website will start showing you content in the selected language.

How to change language in Google Chrome?

Select the ‘time’ at the bottom right corner and go to the ‘Settings’. Click on ‘Advanced’ and then select the language in the ‘Language and input’ menu. Search for your preferred language. If you don’t see the preferred language then you can click on ‘Add Language’ option. Select the language and then click on ‘Add’. You will see a ‘More’ option next to the language you have selected. You can choose how you want to use the selected language.

How to remove a language in Google Chrome?

Tap on ‘time’ at the bottom right hand corner of the screen. Now go to the ‘Settings’ and then click on ‘Advanced’. Click on the ‘Languages and input’ menu and select ‘Language’. Select the ‘More’ option next to the language you want to remove and then click on ‘Remove’.

