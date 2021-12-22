How to change language on Netflix; Smartphone, Smart TV and Laptop

Netflix is currently amongst the most important modes of entertainment and people from all parts of the world love using this medium. It comes with a wide range of shows, movies, series and attractive content in different languages. There are people who like to personalise their Netflix account and this can be done by just changing the language of the video that they are watching or the language of the profile. However, there are only a few users who know how to change the language settings on Netflix. Here we have a step by step guide to change the language settings on laptop, smartphone and smart TV.

How to change language on Netflix

If you are watching videos on Netflix on your laptop or computer then you need to select the ‘Account Section’ of the website which you will find on the upper right hand corner of the screen. Select ‘Account’ in the dropdown menu and you will see a ‘My Profile section’. Under the ‘ My Profile section’ you will have to select ‘Language’. Since every video is not available in all languages, you can change the default audio language and the profile language to one of 22 different languages including Korean, German, Chinese and Spanish.

Steps to change the language of Netflix on your profile

Login to your Netflix account on a Laptop or a mobile browser. Now select the ‘Manage Profile’ option. Then select the ‘preferred profile’. From the language dropdown select your ‘prefered language’.



How to change Netflix language on mobile

While watching a video tap anywhere on the screen of your Android or iOS device and select the ‘dialogue box’ option. There you will see the ‘audio or subtitle’ option where you can select your preferred ;language. Now resume the video and see that it plays in your selected language.

How to change language in Netflix on Smart TV or Apple TV

Swipe downward on your Apple TV remote while the show is playing, to change the language on Netflix. Now you can select the language you want the video to play in both for subtitles and audio.

