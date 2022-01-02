How to change Safari Homepage; Read more

A majority of people don’t care about what their Safari Homepage looks like; however, this is the easiest way to see your favourite site first. So you can visit the website you like the most whenever you open Safari. It might be the site you love to browse through or it might be your preferred news channel or it might be a sports website to check cricket match scores. You will have to change your Safari Homepage on your Mac, iPad or iPhone to make sure that you can open your most favourite site very quickly. Here we have a complete guide to change the Safari Homepage on Mac, iPad and iPhone, so read the article till the end.

How to change Safari Homepage

Change Safari Homepage: Mac

Open Safari on your Mac device and then follow these steps.

Open Safari on your Mac and go to ‘Preferences’ from the menu bar. Select the ‘General’ tab. Next you have to enter the URL of the website which you want to add to favourites inside the box next to ‘Homepage’. Then just tap on the ‘Set Current Page’ option to change the URL.

Set Safari Homepage for new tabs and windows

Once you have done the above-mentioned changes, you will land on the same page whenever you click the ‘Home’ button on your toolbar. However, if you want that page to open whenever you open a new tab or window in Safari, you will have to make some changes in the settings. When you go to the ‘Preferences’ option in Safari you will see an option for ‘New tab open with’ and ‘New windows open with’. Now you can tap on the drop-down box and select the ‘Homepage’ option for both of them.

Change Safari Homepage: iPad and iPhone

Things are a bit different in iOS when compared to Mac as the company has not provided a menu to change Safari Homepage on iPad and iPhone. However, there is a workaround which will allow you to land on the favourite page whenever you open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. You can do this by creating a shortcut on your Home screen.

Open Safari on your iPad or iPhone and go to your favourite site. Now you will have to click on the ‘Share’ button at the bottom of the screen. Then select the ‘Add to Home screen’ option and then write down a name for your shortcut. Now tap on the ‘Add’ option to proceed further.



Once you have done the above-mentioned changes on your iPhone or iPad, you will see a shortcut on your home screen that will take you to your favourite website whenever you tap on it.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.