How to Change Your Homepage in Chrome

Customization has become a new theme to achieve more attraction and acceptance from users or customers. It is applicable for Google Chrome also where you can have the opportunity of changing your Chrome homepage as per your wish. It is the perception of customization as you can add a specific website or image while loading the homepage of Google Chrome on your desktop. In this article, the learning will revolve around how to change your homepage in Google Chrome.

How to Change Google Chrome's Startup and home pages on the Desktop

The startup page can be described as the first page loading you see after opening Google Chrome on your desktop. You can customize it as per your choice. Let's go through the necessary steps to make it happen.

First, as usual, you have to open your Google Chrome browser. To view the necessary options, you have to click on the three-dot icon from the upper-right corner of your browser window. From the drop-down menu, you have to click on the Settings. In the Settings menu box, you will find the Appearance option from the left sidebar of the window. Click on the option. In the window, you have to activate the Show home button option. For it, you have to slide the ball inside the box to make it green. If it is already green, then you can skip the box. Beneath the Show home button, there will be the New Tab page. This is the space where you should put the URL of your preferred website.

For changing your startup page of Google Chrome, you have to implement the following steps.

Launch the Settings page by following the above-mentioned steps on Google Chrome. From there, you should go to the On startup option. It is in the left bar, below the Appearance option. In the On startup section, you have to click on the circle next to the Open a specific page or set of pages. After completing this, there would be a command under the option mentioned above. This command is to Add a new page. In this position, there will be a URL box where you have to add the URL of your preferred website.

5. After finishing all these activities, click on the Add option.

This process can be repeated for all the start pages on Google Chrome. Therefore, you can get a customized start page every time you open a new start page on Chrome.

How to Customize the New Tab Page in Chrome

To customize a new tab in Google Chrome, first, open a new tab in that browser. At the bottom right corner, there is a pre-installed shortcut, named Customize Chrome. Click on that icon, showing the term and a pencil.

On the new window, you will find the Background option from the left sidebar. As the name dictates, it will help you in setting the background of the tab according to your choice. On the screen, you will notice that there is already a list of background images or specific colors to be chosen. Along with those, there is an option to upload any image of your choice for background use. After the Background option, select the Shortcuts option just from beneath it. The Shortcuts option will help you to align the shortcut icons as per your choice or to hide them entirely. Now confirm the Color and theme option. From the available list of colors, you may select any of the colors that will be set for the new tab. After completing the part, please click on the Done option to save the changes.

How to set up Chrome to open up your preferred site(s)

Every time it may not be possible to remember where you left up last time working on Google Chrome. If it needs an urgent check then the crisis can be felt bigger than ever. As an example, if you have to send an important email to someone from your Gmail account and you completely faded your memory on this matter then it can create issues for you. In such a situation, a common practice is to set the concerned web page as launched whenever you open your Chrome browser. So, you can assert that this is another form of customization. The relevant process is the following :

Open your Google Chrome browser. Go to the upper right corner of the window and click on the three-dot icon.

3. From there, you will see a drop-down menu box and among the options, you have to click on Settings.

4. In the Settings option, choose the Advanced Settings function.

5. On the next window, click on Open a specific page or set of pages option under the Startup menu.

6. Now, click on the Set pages option.

7. Now either type or paste the URL of the page on the Page you want to open box at the Startup.

How to set your Chrome homepage on Android

In your Android phone, open the Google Chrome app and click on the three dots from the top right corner of the browser window. From the drop-down list, go to the lower section of the list for the Settings and click on that.

3. In the Settings menu, choose the Homepage option. It stays ON.

4. There will be a choice about setting the desired homepage by keeping a URL. For that, click on the radio sign beside the blank space named Enter custom web address.

Through this process, you will be able to change the homepage of your Chrome browser using the internal settings.

How to tweak the Chrome homepage on iPhone

In iOS, you can not keep a homepage according to your own choice. But you set any of the browsers as the relevant function which can be opened up whenever you launch your browser option. So concerned process is the following :

Here, you can find the three dots on the bottom right corner of the screen and click on that icon. A menu list will appear and among the different options, click on the Settings option. On the Settings, you will see the Search engine is set on the Google network. You have to choose another search engine from the available list. Click on that search engine to make that final.

Setting a homepage is all about the customization process and Google Chrome provides you with enough choices to make it happen. Keep in mind a few specific things while customizing the home page or start page. Such as, while keeping your preferred image as the background, make sure that the image is in. jpg or. jpeg or. png format. You can similarly edit the My shortcuts option anytime by clicking on the three-dot icon from the top-right corner.

These extra tips will help your customization process more up to the mark. Rather than that, the processes are quite easy and you will be helped by this article on relevant points.