How To Change Your Name On Google Meet

In this pandemic world, Google Meet has become our go-to video conferencing platform. It allows you to start a call right away, and your friends, family, or coworkers can join in seconds by clicking on a single link.
However, what if you were someone who wanted to make your Google Meet account a bit more personal?
In this pandemic world, Google Meet has become our go-to video conferencing platform. It allows you to start a call right away, and your friends, family, or coworkers can join in seconds by clicking on a single link.
On a Browser or Desktop:
To change your name in Google meet you just simply need to change your name on the Google account. This can be accessed from anywhere, be it a desktop or mobile. The option is available across all Google apps, from Gmail to photos or directly from Google Settings.
Go to your account page on Google and sign in to your account if necessary.
Select Personal Info from the vertical menu on the left. If you’re on a mobile browser, this is located in a horizontal menu at the top of the page.
Under Name, select the right-facing arrow.
Enter your new first and/or the last name in the fields provided.
Enter your new first and/or the last name in the fields provided.
If you are on your Android Mobile device:
- As an alternative to using a mobile browser, you can change your Google Meet name by accessing your Android smartphone or tablet’s settings.
- Open your device’s Settings app (the blue gear icon).
- Scroll down and tap Google.
- Tap Manage your Google Account.
- Select Personal Info from the horizontal menu under your profile picture and name.
- Tap Name under the Basic info section.
- Enter your desired first and/or the last name in the fields provided.