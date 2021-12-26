How to Change Your Netflix Country(Region)

Netflix has a lot of great content, but much of it is restricted by the country you are in. In fact, the catalogue of shows and movies available to you will vary depending on your location. Netflix's library is extremely limited in some countries.

For example, if you travel from India to Spain, you will discover that you have far fewer shows available and will be unable to access your usual home streaming services.

As a result, many people will try to fool(They feel so) Netflix into thinking they are in a different region, such as the United States or India, in order to regain access to their home country's library while travelling abroad.

But Netflix officially acknowledges this fact on its website. Netflix is available in over 190 countries worldwide. Each country has its own library of original and licenced television shows and films.

Your account's country cannot be changed unless you relocate to a new one. If you've recently relocated, see Traveling or Moving with Netflix for more information.

Thus to your rescue, using a VPN(Virtual Private Network) to access Netflix will hide your region and only allow you to see TV shows and movies available to all regions globally.

Licensing agreements for TV shows and movies determine which regions content is available in. When you use a VPN to access Netflix, your region is hidden, so Netflix displays content that is available in all regions around the world.

How to use a VPN to access Netflix?

First set up a Netflix account if you haven’t already. Next download, install and login to a VPN from any of the available choices you feel suitable. There are tons of free ones and paid ones that provide an ad-free experience and more features and faster connectivity. Now connect to a VPN server in your home country. Go to the Netflix website. You should be automatically redirected to the country website for the location of your selected server. Now log in to Netflix if you haven’t already and choose your movie or show.

If you don't see content that you believe is available in your region, it could be because you're using a VPN. Turn off your VPN and re-access Netflix to ensure you're getting the same content catalogue every time. If you are unfamiliar with VPNs or are unsure whether you are using one, contact your network administrator or internet service, provider.