When it comes to battery life, Apple has made the competition tougher by providing a long staying charging capability with just a single charge. Another thing that has come out in this process is the distance for the connection. In this article, I would be talking about the charging status and the process to check the charge in the AirPods for various kinds of OS.

How to Check AirPod Battery on iPhone or iPad

To check the AirPod battery charging status, first, you have to make sure that the Bluetooth in iPhone or iPad should be kept on. You can follow the process henceforth :

First, you need to keep the Bluetooth on in your device. For that, you have to go to the Settings option. From there, you can select the Bluetooth option. Now you can swap the slider on the top of the screen to make it green. This may define that your device's Bluetooth is on now. Now you may also connect your AirPods with your iPhone or iPad.

2. To proceed further, you have to put your AirPods in the case and close the lid.

3. Now you have to bring the case in close proximity to your iPhone or iPad. Viably, it should be brought in as close as possible. While doing all these, your iPhone or iPad should be in active condition.

4. Now you have to keep open the AirPods case for some instances.

5. After keeping the case open for a few seconds, you would be able to see the battery status on your device screen. On the screen, you will see the battery level of both the charging case and the AirPods. You may also be able to check the charging status of the AirPods individually by keeping one in the box and removing another one from the charging case.

This process may fail if the charge in the AirPods batteries is completely drained. In such a situation, the screen won't detect the charging level in the AirPods and it will not show anything. You have to charge the AirPods separately for a few minutes. After that, you should check the charging status using the above-mentioned process.

How to Check AirPod Battery on Mac

First, keep the AirPods in the case and leave them closed or sealed. Now click on the Bluetooth icon in the top right section of your device's home screen. You may already be familiar with the icon. In case, you are unable to find the Bluetooth option, then click on the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the home screen. From the drop-down list, you have to choose the System Preferences. From this list, you have to select the Bluetooth option. This may redirect you to another box. In this box, you have to click on the Show Bluetooth in the menu bar option staying in the lower portion of the screen.

4. As Bluetooth is on the concerned list, you would get to see the AirPods. If you don't see the name of AirPods in the list, make sure that there are no other devices that are connected to the AirPods. Or you may close the case and hold the Setup button situated in the back of the case. Hold it until the light in the box or in front starts blinking.

5. Now open the lid of the AirPods case.

6. Now on the screen, you would see the battery status of AirPods under their designated name on the screen.

How to Check AirPod Battery on Android

AirPods can be connected to Android devices easily but problems may arise only on checking the battery status in the AirPods via the Android device. It can be done only in the presence of certain third-party apps. These apps can be found in Google Play Store for absolutely no cost. In the following section, we would be talking about the AirBattery app. But before that, you need to know about the connection process between the AirPods and the Android device. You may follow the steps discussed below :

Switch on the Bluetooth option in your Android device from Settings or bring it from the top of the screen and swipe on the Bluetooth option to keep it on or off. Now you have to hold on to the Bluetooth option to open the Bluetooth settings. Now find the option of pairing a new device. Now keep the AirPods in the charging case and bring them into close proximity to the Android device. Now you have to press the Pair button placed on the back of the case. Press it until it comes in pairing mode. You will get to know about the pairing mode when the LED light in the case turns white.

6. Now from the Bluetooth option in your Android phone, check for the available device. If it shows AirPods then tap on that to connect.

Now you may further the process.

1. Install the third-party app, AirBattery from Google Play Store.

2. Initially, you have to grant the app permission for activating the app.

3. From the list, you have to choose the AirBattery app.

4. Now for preference, toggle on the Display over other apps.

5. Now return from those dialog boxes by pressing on the Back option.

6. Now choose the AirPods model from the Select your devices option.

7. Open the AirBattery app and the lead of the AirPods case. On the screen, the battery status of both your AirPods and AirPods case would appear.

How to Check AirPod Battery Without Connecting to Any Device

The charging case plays a vital role in explaining the charging level in the AirPods. For the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), the MagSafe Charging Case plays a sound when the charging level is low. But still, you need to be mindful of this criterion as while the case begins to charge, it also plays sound. Therefore, if it is not attached in charging condition and in that situation, if it plays sound, then you should be sure about the diminishing charge in the AirPods.

Another indicating factor can be the status light.

The light may also give you a hint about the charging status of the AirPods. If the lid of the charging case is open while the AirPods are in the charging case, then the status light would show you the charging status in the AirPods.

Similarly, when the AirPods are not there in the charging case, the status light would show you the status of the charge of the case. Still, it would show you only the extreme or almost drained status of the charge. The green color of light would define the full charge while amber defines less than one full charge is available.

How to Check Your AirPods Battery Level Without the Case

In general, there are certain uses of widgets in the case of devices having iOS 14 or superior to measure the battery level of the charging case and the AirPods. But you have to follow certain steps to make that happen :

Go to the Settings option to enable Bluetooth service in your device and make sure that the AirPods are connected with the Bluetooth of the device. Now press on any blank space on your iOS device's screen. It would make the apps jiggle on the screen. Now if you press on the 'plus' sign from the top left corner of the screen, a list of active functions would appear and you have to choose the Batteries. Now after choosing a size relevant to the widget, tap on the Add Widget option. The next step would be to place the widget on the home screen.

6. Now click on Done. This widget would appear in the top right corner of the screen.

7. Now you may check the battery level of the AirPods from the widget.

How Long Do AirPods Battery Last?

In AirPods Pro(2nd generation), you may get almost 30 hours of listening time or 24 hours of talk time. On a single charge, it may give you 4.5 hours of talk time or almost 6 hours of listening time, without any hindrance from other apps. For 5 minutes of charging in the case, it would provide you with almost 1 hour of listening time or the same duration as talk time.

AirPods 3rd generation also gives more or less the same longevity regarding the battery.

In AirPods 2nd generation, you may expect a less quality of service. Though for 15 minutes of charging in the case, it could give you up to 3 hours of listening time or 2 hours of talk time.

Therefore, through this article, you may get to know about the charging procedure of your AirPods from various sources. Still, in an emergency, it would be a good thing to keep the charge full in the device. And in the case of third-party apps in Android, you should keep the apps closed while not connecting with your AirPods as it drains the charge quickly. Take note of these few things and keep enjoying your AirPods.