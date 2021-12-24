How to check if your Android device supports Widevine DRM certification

Streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Sling, DirectTV, and others use Widevine DRM. Widevine has three security levels: L3, L2, and L1. Here's an explanation for each:

Widevine L3: This is the least-supported option, with DRM that is entirely software-based. A device with only Widevine L3 does not have a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) in which to run DRM encryption. Widevine-protected content will typically only play in 480p.

Widevine L2: L2 devices have a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), but video processing is done in software or separate video hardware. Widevine-protected content will typically play at a maximum resolution of 540p.

Widevine L1: This is the highest level of security, in which media is completely decrypted and processed within the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). Devices that support L3 can play Widevine-protected content at the highest resolution possible.

How to check Widevine support

Fortunately, it's simple to see if your Android phone or tablet can use Widevine DRM, as well as which levels are supported. All you have to do is open the DRM Info app after downloading it from the Play Store.

Each DRM technology that is supported is represented by a card. The Widevine card should indicate whether DRM is supported and, if so, at what level. It's that simple.

If you see an L2 or L3 security level, your device most likely does not support high-resolution protected media, and some apps may refuse to begin streaming at all. Many applications also check the current device's SafetyNet status to see if media can be played.

Additionally, you can also check your certification on the Netflix App via going to the Playback specifications Menu.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tech and gaming content