How to Clear Cookies

The web interface has come a long way since its inception. Cookies can be proven an effective tool for getting information on website preferences by the customers and for getting hinges for the authenticity of the web browsers. After choosing a cookie policy, cookies can be attached with every request sent by the users to remain logged in to every account. This time you don't need to put up your login credentials. Still, in this position cookies may introduce a range of attacks to the users veiling as attached to every request. In this form, websites may not decide the authenticity of the cookies while cookies may come from third-party also. Another issue can be cookies that store the tracking information of every website you visit. In the case of third-party trackers, there can be huge concern about privacy breaches. Therefore, you need to take note of that and remove cookies from time to time. You would get the necessary guidance in the following article.

What are Cookies?

Cookies can be identified as small text files placed in the hard drive of the users. These text files may often get back to the websites in time of subsequent visits by the users. These cookies can only be configured when the concerned user stays online. These cookies may last for days, months, years, and even at par with the user's account. Cookies are considered a breach of privacy still, on websites, these are not included as a tool for privacy breaches. Cookies are made to track users' information to provide a better service to them but this usage can be challenged in the presence of third-party inclusion. In this position, the usage of user information may not go only to better service provision, which may be harmful.

How to remove cookies on web browsers

Google Chrome

As far as market sharing is concerned in terms of the number of users, Google Chrome may come in the first position. This would definitely inspire the websites to add more cookies in Chrome. Therefore, you would see a vast number of cookies being activated while visiting websites in Google Chrome. Many of those can be from third-party authorities. Therefore, you need to remove those vehemently. The steps are in following :

First, launch Google Chrome on your system Go to the three dots placed vertically in the top-right corner of the interface. After clicking on it, you may find the 'More tools' option and from there you should opt for the 'Clear browsing data' option. You would get a new window of the 'Clear browsing data'. These steps can also be done by clicking on Ctrl + Shift+Del as a shortcut key.

4. In the new window, boxes placed on the left side of the Cookies and other site data should be checked.

5. There you may set the time range of your choice. It can be from the last hour to all time.

6. After completing the above step, you may click on the 'clear data' option and all cookies will be deleted. But you should remember that your login details for the website's account or preferences will also be deleted by this.

Mozilla Firefox

In Mozilla Firefox, the steps are also somewhat similar to the above process. It can be followed from here :

Open Mozilla Firefox on your device first. Then you may find the three lines horizontally placed one above another in the top right corner of the home screen in Mozilla Firefox. Upon clicking it, you would get a number of options in a list. You have to choose the 'Library' option.

4. From the Library, you would access the 'History'.

5. From History, you should choose 'Clear Recent History'.

6. You would find a new dialog box of History where you would find the Cookies option along with the Browsing & Download History. You may check on the box placed on the left side of the cookies.

7. In this dialog box, you may also find the Time Range to Clear option. You may set the required time range from the drop-down menu like from the last hour to everything.

8. After setting the time, you should click on the Clear Now option.

Safari for macOS

Launch Safari at first on your Mac. In the Apple menu bar from the top left, you would find the Safari option and click on that. You would get a drop-down box and from there, you should choose the Preferences option. From the Preferences option, you may select the Privacy tab.

5. In the Privacy tab, you should select the Manage Website Data box.

6. In this box, you may find the list of sites. You can choose the sites from where you want to delete the cookies. In this option, you would see the places where the cookies are stored.

7. After selecting the sites, you should click on the Remove button. There is the option of multiple selection of sites. In that situation, you would have to click on the Remove All option.

Microsoft Edge for Windows 10

Open Microsoft Edge at first. In the top right corner of the home screen, you may find three dots and after clicking on them, you would enter the settings section. In Settings, you should opt for Cookies and site permission from the left bar. Click the right box, you would get the hold of Cookies and data stored. From this, you should select Manage and delete cookies and site data.

5. The next step is to select the 'See all cookies and site data' option.

6. Now you have to press the Remove All button to remove all cookies in the system

Internet Explorer for Windows

1. Launch Internet Explorer in your system first. You would see the gear icon at the top right corner, which is the Tools menu.

2. In the Tools menu, you should select Internet options and the drop-down dialog box would open.

3. In the dialog box, you would see the Browsing history quotation, and below that, there would be a box beside Delete browsing history on exit. After checking the box, you should click on the Delete button and the Ok button.

4. From that, the Delete Browsing History dialog box would come out.

5. From the available list, the Cookies and website data box should be selected and the Delete option should be pressed.

Safari for iOS

Go to the Safari option from your iPhone settings. In the Safari option, you may find the Advanced option in the bottom part. After selecting it, you would get the option of the Website data. From this list, you would be able to select which cookies you have to delete. You can opt for the Remove All Website Data to remove all the cookies at once.

4. You may also change the selection criterion by deleting some specific. In that situation, you have to click on the Edit option in the right-most corner and check the red button next to every website name.

5. Now you may press the Delete option.

Google Chrome for iOS

1. Open Chrome on iOS and click on the lower rightmost icon in the interface. This is called the Customize button and it looks like three dots in a vertical row. After clicking there would be a popped-up menu showing Settings as an option.

2. Among Settings, you would have to choose the Privacy option.

3. From there, you have to tap on the 'Clear Browsing Data'.

4. After that, you have to choose a Time range and the data types such as Browsing history, Cookies, and Site Data.

5. After the previous processes, you have to select 'Clear Browsing Data'.

What are the risks of saving cookies?

As I have mentioned previously, cookies do not compromise the privacy factor. But you have to check about the authority which is installing cookies in your system. There are three types of authorities in this sense :

1. First-party cookies are placed by the websites you're taking entries. Most of cases, this type of cookie is safe as they are direct to the users.

2. Third-party cookies are petty in nature. You can place those as unwanted ads while you scroll through any website. These ads may land you in the grab of any spyware or adware. Both are harmful to your personal information.

3. Zombie cookies are hard to be deleted. Various analytics companies use those to track your browsing history for deciding your access to specific websites.

From these perspectives, you may find the risk of saving cookies.

Why is it important to clear cookies?

The first and foremost part is to save the privacy of your personal data over the internet. Second, you can not receive any personalized ads which may prevail over your personal choice. Zombie cookies may harm the OS your device is operating on. Therefore, clear cookies are important to stop this nuisance.

When is the best time to clear cookies?

If you enter too many unreliable websites or click on ads unwillingly, then you should delete the cookies at that moment. There would be many such occurrences that after using the website, you may not need it in the future. In that situation also, you may switch to deleting the cookies. Still, if you use your system for entering verified websites, in such cases, you may not need to clear cookies.

Cookies from verified have been seen as essential where a third party or any zombie source has depleted the fame of cookies. You may keep the essential cookies and delete the rest. This article would help you to decide the type and delete the cookies.