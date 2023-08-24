How To Clear iCoud Storage

iCloud is a great way to store your photos, videos, documents, and other files in the cloud. However, if you're running out of iCloud storage, it can be frustrating. In this article, I'll show you how to clear iCloud storage so that you can free up space and start using iCloud again.

iCloud Photos is a great way to store your photos and videos, but it can also take up a lot of space. If you have a lot of old photos and videos that you don't need anymore, you can delete them to free up space.

Is iCloud storage full?

Yes, iCloud storage can be full. iCloud storage is a limited resource, and if you exceed your storage limit, you will not be able to sync your devices or use certain iCloud features.

If your iCloud storage is full, you will see a message that says "Storage Full." You can then take steps to free up space, such as deleting unused photos and videos, turning off iCloud backups for apps that you don't use, or upgrading your iCloud storage plan.

Here are the steps on how to check if your iCloud storage is full:

Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on your name at the top of the screen. Tap on iCloud. Tap on Storage. Under Manage Storage, you will see how much iCloud storage you are using and how much is available. If you are using more than 90% of your iCloud storage, then your iCloud storage is full.

Note: The amount of iCloud storage that you have depends on your iCloud plan. The basic iCloud plan offers 5GB of storage, the standard iCloud plan offers 50GB of storage, and the premium iCloud plan offers 2TB of storage.

Why does iCloud storage fill up so fast?

If you're running out of space in iCloud storage, you can upgrade your storage plan. This will give you more space to store your photos, videos, backups, and other files.

iCloud storage can fill up fast for a number of reasons, including:

Storing photos and videos: iCloud Photos is a great way to store your photos and videos, but it can also take up a lot of space. If you have a lot of old photos and videos that you don't need anymore, you can delete them to free up space.

Messages can also take up a lot of space in iCloud. If you have a lot of old messages that you don't need anymore, you can delete them to free up space.

iCloud backups can also take up a lot of space. If you have a lot of old backups that you don't need anymore, you can delete them to free up space.

iCloud Drive is a great way to store files that you don't need to access frequently. However, if you store a lot of large files in iCloud Drive, it can quickly fill up your storage space.

iCloud is also used for other features, such as Keychain, Find My, and Health. If you use these features heavily, they can also contribute to filling up your iCloud storage.

Note: If you are running out of iCloud storage, you can free up space by deleting old photos and videos, messages, backups, and files from iCloud Drive. You can also upgrade to a higher iCloud plan if you need more storage space.

How to clean up iCloud Drive

If you're running out of space in iCloud Drive, you can upgrade your storage plan. To do this, open the Settings app and tap on your name. Then, tap iCloud > Manage Storage > Change Storage Plan.

These are the steps on how to clean up iCloud Drive step-by-step:

Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on your name at the top of the screen. Tap on iCloud. Tap on Manage Storage.

5. Scroll down to iCloud Drive.

6. Under Documents and Data, you will see a list of all the files that are stored in iCloud Drive.

7. To delete a file, tap on it and then tap on the Delete button.

8. You can also select multiple files to delete by holding down the Command key (or Ctrl key on a Mac) and clicking on the files that you want to delete.

9. Once you have deleted the files that you don't need, tap on Done to save your changes.

Here are some additional tips for cleaning up iCloud Drive:

Use the search bar to find specific files. The search bar in the Files app can be a helpful way to find files that you're looking for.

Use the filters to sort your files. The filters in the Files app can help you to sort your files by type, size, or date.

Use the Recently Deleted folder. The Recently Deleted folder in the Files app is a good place to start if you're looking for files that you deleted recently.

Back up your files to another location. Before you delete any files from iCloud Drive, it's a good idea to back them up to another location, such as your computer or an external hard drive.

Conclusion

There are also a number of app reviews that can help you clean up your iCloud storage. These apps can help you to identify large files, delete unused files, and compress your files.

When choosing an iCloud storage cleaning app, it's important to choose one that is reputable and safe. You should also read reviews of the app to see what other users have said about it.

