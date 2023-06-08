Opening too many tabs in Safari can help you to surf faster but on the other hand, can slow-down the performance and can reduce the battery time. Also, it can increase the risk of potential security malware.

Closing all tabs in Safari manually can be a draggy task, here is a guide on how to close all tabs in Safari.

How to Close All Safari Tabs on Your iPhone

Safari is the default browser on iPhone. You can open multiple tabs at the same time and easily switch between them. To close all safari tabs on your iPhone, follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Open the “Safari” (blue compass icon) app on your iPhone. You can also search for Safari in the App Library or can say "Hey Siri, open Safari" to open Safari.

2. Tap the “tab switcher” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen in the Safari app.

3. After tapping the "Close All Tabs" icon, a menu will open

4. This will close all the opened tabs in Safari.

Note:

You can also close each tab by clicking the x button in the top-right corner of every tab.

How to Close All Tabs On the Tab Switcher Page

The tab switcher page in iPhone is a feature of the Safari web browser that allows you to view and manage all of the tabs that you have open. It is present in the bottom-right corner of the screen when you open Safari.

To close all the tabs on Tab Switcher Page, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the “Safari” app on the iPhone. This can be done by searching for Safari in the App Library or by saying "Hey Siri, open Safari" to open Safari. After Safari opens, look at the bottom-right corner. Click on the “Tabs' ' button which looks like two squares overlapped on each other in the Safari app. Tap and hold the “Done” option that will appear after clicking the Tabs icon. Tap “Close All Tabs”.

With this you can close all the tabs using tab-switcher at once.

How to Close All Tabs With the Settings App

By closing all tabs with the settings app, you can clear the history and website data. This will erase all of your browser history, even the websites you've visited, the search keywords you may have used, and the cookies and other information that websites have saved on your system. Additionally, all of your open tabs will be closed. Follow these simple steps to Close all tabs with the settings app in Safari.

1. Open the “Settings” app, it looks like a gear icon. You can open it by searching in the App Library or can say “Hey Siri! Open Settings”

1. Search for “Safari” in Settings.

2. Click on Safari.

Scroll down in the Safari menu and select the “Clear History and Website Data” option. After clicking this, a prompt will occur. Tap on “Clear History and Data” again to confirm. All the tabs in Safari have been closed now.

With this option, you can remove cache and cookies, resulting in starting the search engine again.

Conclusion:

There are various options to close all tabs in Safari, like the tab switcher and the Settings app. It depends on your preference on which method you want to choose. Closing all tabs in Safari is a quick and easy way to free up memory on your device, protect your privacy, and keep your browsing experience organized. So, this article provides the simple steps to close all tabs in Safari and clear all browsing history as well.