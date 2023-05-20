How to Connect Alexa to Wi-Fi

Talking about Alexa, it all started as a part of the cult of requesting funny things from Alexa and getting even more funny replies. But all this would come after connecting the system to the lifeline, in this case, it would be wifi. We know about wifi - it is just the popular version of the wireless Ethernet 802.11b standard applied to Wireless Local Area Networks. It also signifies the internet protocol data transmitted wirelessly from one system to another. Well, in the case of connecting Alexa with wifi, you don't need to be that much geek. You may find the steps in the following parts.

Does Alexa Need WiFi?

Alexa needs wifi to be connected to the main processing unit to guess the commands delivered to it. In that sense, you may call the hand and wifi as the conduction media to carry out the response to the neural system. Therefore, cloud functions and on-device are the two functions of Alexa. When you command Alexa to carry out something, the voice-pattern recognition software placed in the Echo speaker gets activated and helps Alexa assess the 'Wake Word'. If Alexa recognizes the voices, the further process would be to send the audio request to the cloud system for churning.

Above portions, you may count as the technical part. You can still use Alexa without wifi for watching time or date, reminders that are previously set, and tuning the volume. Remember, you can't process new information in Alexa without connecting it to wifi. Therefore, in such situations, you may not be able to set new reminders in Alexa.

You may use Zigbee radio also without connecting Alexa to wifi. In that case, Zigbee radio should be there in the device beforehand. That inbuilt application helps you to connect with Zigbee lights, switches, and other smart products under Zigbee. Zigbee also helps in processing a few sets of voice commands as a part of 'Local Voice Control'. Though in setting up the process, you need a wifi connection or internet service. To have Zigbee in your Alexa device, you may buy Echo 4th Generation or Echo Show 10 smart display from 2nd and 3rd Generation.

In other cases, you may desperately need wifi to use Alexa proactively.

How to Connect Alexa to a New WiFi Network With the App (phone or tablet)

To connect Alexa to a new wifi network through the application, you need to have the authentic application on your phone or tablet first. It can be counted as the initial step whereas to set up a successful connection you may need a flurry of steps. But these steps are interconnected and can be followed smoothly. You may find out those in the following :

First, you need to install the Amazon Alexa app from genuine sources such as Google Play Store for Android OS in phones or tablets and Apple App Store. But you need to be careful in such aspects as in both of these stores, there can be many such apps masquerading as original. Therefore, you should install the original ones after verification. After installing the app, you may find the Devices option at the bottom-right corner of the interface. You would have to tap on this option. The next screen would be showing all those available devices on your screen. Among those available devices, in the top-right corner, you would find the Echo & Alexa option. You have to click on it for further proceedings.

4. Echo & Alexa option would show you the lists of devices that can be connected through Alexa.

5. After selecting the particular device to be connected or connected through Alexa, you can check out the status of the used wifi.

6. As you wish to change the connection to a new wifi, you would have to tap on the Change option. You may find this option under the Wireless option.

7. Simultaneously, in the concerned Alexa-enabled device, you have to press and hold the Action button. You may find a dot on top of the device.

8. After pressing the Action button, you may see the ring light on your device turning orange and start revolving. From this, you should know that your device has entered setup mode. Moreover, Alexa would notify you about the state and tell you to follow up with the rest of the rules and regulations.

9. You may select your Alexa device from the popped-up list and press the continue button.

10. The next process would be to check for an available wifi network signal and after finding one, you may connect your device to that.

11. The voice of Alexa would let you know about the success of the recovered connection.

How to Connect Alexa to a New WiFi Network Without the App(web browser)

There may come several times when you need to set up the connection by using a web browser in case of the unavailability of apps. In such a scenario, the necessity would be to sign in after entering the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/ap/signin?showRmrMe=1&openid.return_to=https%3A%2F%2Falexa.amazon.com%2Fspa%2Findex.html&openid.identity=http%3A%2F%2Fspecs.openid.net%2Fauth%2F2.0%2Fidentifier_select&openid.assoc_handle=amzn_dp_project_dee&openid.mode=checkid_setup&openid.claimed_id=http%3A%2F%2Fspecs.openid.net%2Fauth%2F2.0%2Fidentifier_select&openid.ns=http%3A%2F%2Fspecs.openid.net%2Fauth%2F2.0&

This link can be accessed by using any web browser such as Google Chrome, Opera, Firefox, or any other browser The next step would be to sign in by putting your username and password in the concerned boxes. If you don't have an existing account, then you have to create one beforehand

3. The next job would be to keep an eye on the Settings option in the window and you would find it in the left corner of the window.

4. After selecting the Settings option, you may readily notice the section of 'Set up a new device'. You may surely be familiar with this part if you have gone through the above sections.

5. After pitching for a new device set up, there would come the list of Alexa devices you need to connect with the wifi network. You may choose from the list accordingly.

6. Click on the Continue button after selecting the relevant device.

7. You have to connect the concerned device to a power source and wait for the circle to turn orange.

8. You have to connect the browser with the available network where the format would show as Amazon-xxx. This available network can be found in the available list of wifi networks. For a computer, you may find it at the bottom right corner of the screen. You would do this without closing your browser.

9. This successful setup would be sealed with the voice of Alexa telling 'Your computer is connected'. Thus your computer would be connected to the concerned Alexa device.

10. In the next step, you may change your wifi network as per your choice or keep it the same.

11. After selecting the wifi network, it would take time for a few minutes for setting up successfully. You may confirm the successful connection by asking Alexa questions.

How to change Alexa Wi-Fi settings for an existing device

For changing the wifi settings, you have to check the available bandwidth on which Alexa may work. As an example, the functioning ability of Echo devices can be seen at levels of 2.4 GHz to 5 GHz while acting on dual-band wifi networks. This network may follow the 802.11a/b/g/n standard. Echo devices may not work on the ad-hoc network or those localized temporary networks. Ad hoc networks can be converted into permanent by the range of setting up and usage. Still, it may face a dead end while connecting many devices to a single point. Therefore, it should be avoided. Further, to change the settings you should follow the next stages :

First, you have to open the Alexa app or you may access it from the designated link pasted above the section. Select Devices from the list. From the list of available devices, you have to choose Echo & Alexa. In the popped-up list, you have to choose your concerned device. You may find the Change option under Wi-Fi network and follow up with the instructions shown on the screen. In case you weren't able to find your Wi-Fi network, you may either add it by using Add a Network or Rescan it.

Troubleshooting Tips to try if Alexa won't connect to Wi-Fi

You can troubleshoot the issue by following two types of measures. One can be checking on the wifi connection and another can be checking on the Alexa-enabled device. For checking on the wifi connection, you may follow the process added under :

You may disconnect the modem connection and restart it again. You may bring the modem closure to the wifi connection as the distance may constrain the network availability. Mesh networking can be used. in case there is a large distance between the modem and the Alexa-enabled device. Interference should also be eliminated as many time stops create barriers in signal transmission. Bandwidth should be checked as Alexa is prone to work in the range of 2.4 GHz-5 GHz. Therefore, a minimal bandwidth can be selected in that range to get better results.

In case of troubleshooting the device, you may follow the steps mentioned below :

The final behemoth that can be followed is to reset the device to factory settings. This may delete all other saved choices in the device. But, in several cases, it may pose a defining solution.

The above-mentioned points may give you a full idea about the need for connection and the processes to attain it for Alexa. In the future, you may follow those in case similar problems arise.