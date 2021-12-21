How to Connect Apple AirPods with a Mac Using Bluetooth

Everyone wants the most out of their devices, and when it's an Apple product, the expectations are even higher. Many Apple AirPods users wish to pair their AirPods with their Mac in order to get the most out of them. There's no excuse for keeping your AirPods connected to your iPhone only; like any other Bluetooth earphone, you can use them with a variety of other devices, including your Mac. We'll tell you how to connect your AirPods to your Mac in this article.

How to Connect AirPods with Mac

To connect different generations of AirPods to your Mac, you must first ensure that your Mac is running the correct version of macOS, as per Apple. To run AirPods 2nd Generation macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or later is required, MacOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later is required for AirPods Pro and macOS Monterey or later is required for AirPods 3rd generation.

If this is the first time you've used your AirPods or AirPods Pro with your Mac, the initial step is to pair the two devices. Whether you're using AirPods with an iMac, MacBook, Mac mini, or any other Mac, the process is the same.

Connecting your AirPods to your Mac for the first time

If your AirPods aren't listed in the Bluetooth or volume control menus, pair them with your Mac as follows:

When both AirPods are inside the charging case, open the case and don’t remove the AirPods

Hold down the setup button on the back of the case until the status light turns white and flashes

Make sure your Mac's Bluetooth is turned on

From the Apple Mac menu, choose System Preferences

Click Bluetooth in the system preference drop-down menu

Click Connect after selecting your AirPods from the Devices list

If the audio from your Mac speakers keeps playing, go over to the Bluetooth settings or the volume control in the menu bar and select your AirPods as the output source.

If you already have your AirPods connected to your iPhone, you can use them with your Macbook as long as both devices are signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID. The user just needs to place their AirPods in their ears and use the menu bar on their Mac to access the Bluetooth menu or the volume control. Then select AirPods from the drop-down menu.

If you're having trouble connecting to your Mac,

Make sure you have the most recent version of macOS on your Mac

Check that both AirPods are charged by placing them in the charging case

To ensure sure Bluetooth is turned on, go to the Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth

Make sure your AirPods are selected as your audio device if they're connected. If your AirPods appear in the list of devices but don't connect, remove them from the list by clicking the ‘X’ to the right of them

Close the lid, then wait 15 seconds before opening it. For up to 10 seconds, press and hold the setup button on the charging case. Your AirPods' status light should flash white, signalling that they're ready to connect

Hold the charging case next to your Mac, with your AirPods inside and the top open

Follow the instructions on your Mac's screen

Put your AirPods to the test. Try resetting your AirPods if you're still having difficulty connecting

Switching AirPods Between Device Automatically

When you connect your AirPods to your Mac for the first time, they should automatically switch to your Mac anytime you use it. This means you can simply put your AirPods Pro in your ears and start listening to music on your MacBook Pro, and they'll connect immediately.

If you were previously using your AirPods with another device, such as an iPhone, you'll need to select Connect in the notification that shows on your Mac.

