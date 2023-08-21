How to Connect Apple Pencil to iPad

With your Apple pencil in hand, you might be wondering about how to connect that pencil to your iPad for various purposes. Apple pencil may help to get a perfect design on the screen from mere scribbling or in writing with a fluent speed or can make a fine gesture. So these depend on some regulated processes or tricks that would amplify the efficiency. In this article, you will find the related methods based on both 1st generation and 2nd generation types of Apple pencils.

Apple Pencil Compatibility List

Apple Pencil 1st Generation Compatibility

If you possess 1st Generation Apple pencil then the iPads from the following list will be compatible with that device :

iPad Air(3rd Generation) iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 12.9-inch(1st and 2nd Generation) iPad mini(5th Generation) iPad(6th,7th,8th,9th and 10th Generation)

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation Compatibility

The iPads from the following list would be compatible with your Apple pencil from 2nd Generation:

iPad Air(4th Generation and onwards) iPad Mini(6th Generation) iPad Pro 11-inch(1st Generation and onwards) iPad Pro 12.9-inch(3rd Generation and onwards)

How to Connect the Apple Pencil 1st Generation

The adjoining media for 1st Generation Apple pencil is the lightning connector. Let's follow the process relying on that lightning connector.

Uncap the back end of your Apple pencil and plug it into the Lightning port of your iPad. To confirm the connection, there will be a Pair notification on the screen. Click on that.

2. To set up the connection, click on the Settings option

3. From the Settings list choose the Apple Pencil

4. On the screen, you will see the functions under the Apple Pencil.

5. Move the slider in the Only Draw with Apple Pencil box to activate the drawing mode. This mode can be used for writing also.

6. The Scribble button helps to convert your handwritten words into type. Therefore, you can activate it in the same way expressed before.

7. You can go for Try Scribble to practice your writing on your iPad and you can convert it into type by the option

8. click on the Left Corner Swipe to activate the screenshot option. It will also help in choosing the Quick Note. Similarly, you can select the Right Corner Swipe.

How to Connect the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

For the 2nd Generation Apple pencil, the magnetic connector is at the prime side to make the connection. Now let's get into the concerned process:

1. Using the magnetic connector, attach the Apple pencil to the side of your iPad.

2. Upon the pairing message on the screen, click on the Pair option

3. To set up your Apple pencil, click on the Settings option

4. In Settings, from the left panel, select Apple Pencil

5. Entering Apple Pencil, you would have to set up the internal settings

6. Like the 1st Generation Apple pencil, here also, you have to choose the Only Draw with Apple Pencil to go for finger-use only. You can use this mode in writing and drawing.

7. Roll the slider on for Scribble to convert the handwritten text into a designated text area

8. Check the Try Scribble option to try out writing and convert it into typed words.

9. Select the Left Corner Swipe to take screenshots and quick note using the Apple pencil

10. Similarly, you can select the Right Corner Swipe to activate the mentioned options of screenshot and a quick note.

Can’t Connect the Apple Pencil to the iPad? Try These Tips

Check the Bluetooth

From the Settings option, choose Bluetooth and toggle the option to make it ON

option, choose and toggle the option to make it ON Launch the Control Center and click the Bluetooth icon to activate it

Leave the Apple pencil out of the list

Again open the Bluetooth option from the Settings

from the Press the info button along the Apple pencil

button along the Apple pencil Now, select the Forget This Device option

Restart Apple iPad

If your iPad has a Home button, press and hold that button and roll the slider off

If your iPad does not have the Home button, you have to press and hold the top button and a volume button to shut off your iPad.

Now, wait for a minimum of 30 seconds to shut down the iPad completely. After that, press and hold the top button to activate the iPad again.

How to Disconnect Your Apple Pencil from the iPad

Launch the Settings part

part Open the Bluetooth option

option Click on the info option along with the Apple pencil

option along with the Apple pencil Click on the Forget Device

Thus, you can disconnect your Apple pencil from your iPad.

How to Add the Apple Pencil Battery Widget to iPad

Press and hold any vacant space on the home screen of your iPad. In a few seconds, the icons start to jiggle. Now, you'll have to press the '+' icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

2. Now, select Batteries from the left side panel. If you don't see it there then please fetch it through the Search bar

3. Now, specify the size of the widget and click on the Add Widget option to add it to the home screen

Conclusion

The addition of the Apple pencil comes easy for every kind of user. You have to charge your Apple pencil separately but with other facilities, it can help you check the charging status of your iPad. Therefore, the facility can be of several aspects.