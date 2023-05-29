How to create windows 10 bootable USB

Creating a Windows 10 bootable drive is a relatively simple process. You can use the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool to create a bootable USB drive or DVD.

Written by Saloni Vyas   |  Published on May 29, 2023   |  10:07 AM IST  |  3.2K
Key Highlight

How to Make a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive step by step

To create Windows 10 bootable USB, start by downloading the Media Creation Tool. Run the programme after that, and then choose to Create installation for another PC. Choose a USB flash disc, then wait for the installer to complete.

To learn the steps in detail, follow the instructions mentioned below:


1. Connect your Windows 10 computer with a USB cable- There may be a need to format the USB disc to install Windows 10 image in it.

2. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool- Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website. You will notice the "Download too Now" button under Create Windows 10 installation media. Click on it.

download tool now

3. "Open the Downloaded .exe File" - The Windows 10 Media creation tool will be downloaded in the Downloads folder of the PC. To run the MediaCreationToolxxxx.exe file, double-click it. The final four numbers (xxxx) of the file name represent the Windows 10 edition.

Mediacreationtool download

4. "Accept and Continue" - After the file is downloaded and opened, a pop-up will open mentioning the Terms and conditions, select Accept from the pop-up menu and continue.

Accept and continue

5. Create installation media- Choose the “Create installation media” option and click on Next.

Create installation media

6. "Choose the language, architecture, and edition", Click Next- When creating the bootable USB, choose the language, architecture, and edition you want to use. Also, tick the check box “Use the recommended options for this PC “. You can utilize the drop-down menu to make choices from the drop-down options. Choose Both from the Architecture drop-down selection if you are unsure if a 64-bit or 32-bit architecture is required. Click “Next” after all the selections

Choose the language, architecture, and edition

7. Select a USB flash disc- Choose the ”USB flash drive”, then click Next

USB flash Drive

8. "Choose the desired USB Flash drive", then click Next. Disconnect the additional drives if you have many devices attached to your computer and aren't sure which one to use. Click on “Refresh drive list“ if you cannot find the drive you want to use.

 

Choose the desired removable drive

9. This step will initialize the downloading of updated versions of Windows 10 installation files using the Media Creation Tool on your PC. This process may take 30 minutes or more to complete.

10. Click "Finish" to complete the installation- To confirm that the installation has been completed, go on File Explorer< This PC. Ensure that you made a bootable USB drive with the Windows 10 installer on it and give your drive a new name to identify it. A setup.exe file and boot files should be visible when you open the drive.

File explorer

11. "Reboot"- Now you may reboot your computer and attach the drive if you need to install or reinstall Windows. You should then have the choice to install Windows on your computer. If not, launch the installation by double-clicking setup.exe on the drive.

Conclusion- 

To create a Windows 10 bootable USB drive involves easy steps to execute a fine installation, or reinstallation of Windows. You don’t have to be a computer expert or professional to perform these steps. These steps mentioned above will help you to create Windows 10 bootable USB drive without any deletion of your data on PC. The entire process may take up to 30 minutes and also make sure that the internet speed is good for downloading.

 

FAQs

How to make Windows 10 bootable USB without downloading?
You can make Windows 10 bootable USB without downloading by using CMD. In the command prompt, run “diskpart” command, then “list disk”, next “select disk <X>” and then “create partition primary”. Last command is “format fs=ntfs quick” and press Enter.
How to make a bootable FAT32 USB drive Windows 10?
To make a bootable FAT32 USB drive Windows 10, open "Disc Management" on your computer and verify the USB format. Right-click on the USB drive partition to see if it is FAT32, Select “Format” option, give a drive-letter and file system on USB and Click OK and apply the changes.
Does copying ISO to USB make it bootable?
Yes, copying ISO to USB can make it bootable. You can enable bootable USB drives by copying ISO images to them. To execute this, you can also use third-party software for (Windows) to turn your ISO image into a bootable disc in a simple way or CMD can be used to boot a USB drive if you only want to copy and paste without using any third-party software.
Can you reuse a USB after making it bootable?
Your USB can always be re-formatted and provide storage accordingly. It is not a permanent method because int this case, you do not install anything on your PC and can reformat the USB drive whenever you want.
Can all USB be made bootable?
You can make any USB flash drive bootable. The BIOS of the computer allows users to make it bootable. The USBs can be made bootable again with the use of cmd and third-party softwares
