How to create windows 10 bootable USB

How to Make a Bootable Windows 10 USB Drive step by step

To create Windows 10 bootable USB, start by downloading the Media Creation Tool. Run the programme after that, and then choose to Create installation for another PC. Choose a USB flash disc, then wait for the installer to complete.

To learn the steps in detail, follow the instructions mentioned below:



1. Connect your Windows 10 computer with a USB cable- There may be a need to format the USB disc to install Windows 10 image in it.

2. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool- Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website. You will notice the "Download too Now" button under Create Windows 10 installation media. Click on it.

3. "Open the Downloaded .exe File" - The Windows 10 Media creation tool will be downloaded in the Downloads folder of the PC. To run the MediaCreationToolxxxx.exe file, double-click it. The final four numbers (xxxx) of the file name represent the Windows 10 edition.

4. "Accept and Continue" - After the file is downloaded and opened, a pop-up will open mentioning the Terms and conditions, select Accept from the pop-up menu and continue.

5. Create installation media- Choose the “Create installation media” option and click on Next.

6. "Choose the language, architecture, and edition", Click Next- When creating the bootable USB, choose the language, architecture, and edition you want to use. Also, tick the check box “Use the recommended options for this PC “. You can utilize the drop-down menu to make choices from the drop-down options. Choose Both from the Architecture drop-down selection if you are unsure if a 64-bit or 32-bit architecture is required. Click “Next” after all the selections

7. Select a USB flash disc- Choose the ”USB flash drive”, then click Next

8. "Choose the desired USB Flash drive", then click Next. Disconnect the additional drives if you have many devices attached to your computer and aren't sure which one to use. Click on “Refresh drive list“ if you cannot find the drive you want to use.

9. This step will initialize the downloading of updated versions of Windows 10 installation files using the Media Creation Tool on your PC. This process may take 30 minutes or more to complete.

10. Click "Finish" to complete the installation- To confirm that the installation has been completed, go on File Explorer< This PC. Ensure that you made a bootable USB drive with the Windows 10 installer on it and give your drive a new name to identify it. A setup.exe file and boot files should be visible when you open the drive.

11. "Reboot"- Now you may reboot your computer and attach the drive if you need to install or reinstall Windows. You should then have the choice to install Windows on your computer. If not, launch the installation by double-clicking setup.exe on the drive.

Conclusion-

To create a Windows 10 bootable USB drive involves easy steps to execute a fine installation, or reinstallation of Windows. You don’t have to be a computer expert or professional to perform these steps. These steps mentioned above will help you to create Windows 10 bootable USB drive without any deletion of your data on PC. The entire process may take up to 30 minutes and also make sure that the internet speed is good for downloading.