How to create YouTube Channel in less than 10 minutes

YouTube is a platform where users can share videos with a bigger audience across the globe. The Google-owned video-sharing platform also offers monetization for sharing interesting videos depending on the views and advertisement. It’s a platform for creators, filmmakers, reviewers, vloggers, teachers, and many more among the others to showcase their skills to the world. Every day people watch hundreds of millions of hours on YouTube and that’s why the platform is so popular among the creators. You must be here to know how you can create your own YouTube channel and start posting your videos on it. So without wasting your time let's skip to the steps which you have to follow to create your YouTube channel.

How to create a YouTube Channel

If you have a Google account then you can create a YouTube Channel in a few simple steps, and do make sure that the account which is going to be your channel is going to receive all kinds of OTPs, codes, verification, and more to set up your YouTube channel. We recommend you to choose the Gmail account wisely. If you don’t have one then you have to create one before moving further. Here are the steps which you have to follow.

First, you need to visit YouTube.com on your PC or Laptop. You can do this on your smartphone as well but PC will give you an upper hand to understand everything in a better way.

Now you have to log in to YouTube using your Google account. Use the Sign In button on the top right corner of the screen.

Once you are done with the login you will be redirected to the home page.

Now on the top-right corner, you can see a profile icon, click on it.

You can see a drop-down menu, click on Create a Channel.

Now a new window will pop up asking you to set up your channel.

Here you can change the profile picture, add the channel name.

Once both things are done, click on Create Channel.

As soon as you click on Create Channel you will be redirected to your channel.