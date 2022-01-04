How to deactivate Twitter Account

If you want to take a break from social media or start over with a new Twitter account, you can deactivate your existing account.

Your tweets and messages will be removed from Twitter after you deactivate your account. However, search engines may save some of your content, so even if your account is deleted, those tweets may remain on the internet. Consider making your Twitter account private if you don't want your tweets to be archived by search engines.

You'll need to make some changes to your account settings if you're deactivating your Twitter account but want to use the same username or email address with a new account later. The decision to deactivate is mostly permanent, though the platform allows you to reactivate an account within 30 days. It's gone for good after that.

Deactivation is not a solution to a Twitter account's problems. You should only do this if you really don't want your handle anymore.

You can deactivate your Twitter account from the mobile app or web browser. Here's how to do it.

How to deactivate Twitter using the mobile app

1. With the Twitter app open, tap your profile avatar.

2. Choose "Settings and privacy."



3. Select "Your Account."



4. Tap "Deactivate Account."



5. Confirm you want to deactivate the account by tapping "Deactivate" and then re-confirm the deactivation.

How to deactivate Twitter using a desktop web browser

1. Open Twitter in a browser.

2. Log in to your account if needed.



3. Click the three-dotted "More" icon in the left-side Twitter bar.



4. Select "Settings and privacy" from the menu that appears.



5. Choose "Your Account."

6. Click "Deactivate your account."

7. Confirm you want to deactivate the account by tapping "Deactivate." You'll need to confirm deactivation a second time.