How to deactivate UPI payments in case you lost your smartphone

Losing a smartphone is not a big deal especially when you are in a metropolitan where the pace of life is much faster than the tier-2 tier-3 cities. The worst thing about losing your smartphone is, you lose all your media data and more importantly you need to deactivate your UPI accounts. UPI has become a very common payment system in India and almost all of us use the method to transfer money in our daily life. Back in June, UPI money transactions crossed more than 2,800 million in India.



Starting from bill payments to transferring money to local vendors for groceries people are using UPI on a daily basis. There is no point in withdrawing the money from an ATM as UPI has become a primary payment method. Having said that, it's pretty clear that smartphones are very important for UPI transactions and losing one can be a disaster for you. In this article, we have listed a step-by-step guide for deactivating your UPI payments.



How to deactivate UPI payments on your lost phone

Before heading to the steps we would like to inform you that it's important to note that you should never share your UPI PIN or any sensitive details with anyone during the process of deactivating the UPI payments. Do note that, official customer service executives never ask for your UPI PIN or passwords. Here are the steps you should follow.