How to deactivate UPI payments in case you lost your smartphone

Losing a smartphone is not a big deal especially when you are in a metropolitan where the pace of life is much faster than the tier-2 tier-3 cities. The worst thing about losing your smartphone is, you lose all your media data and more importantly you need to deactivate your UPI accounts. UPI has become a very common payment system in India and almost all of us use the method to transfer money in our daily life. Back in June, UPI money transactions crossed more than 2,800 million in India.
Starting from bill payments to transferring money to local vendors for groceries people are using UPI on a daily basis. There is no point in withdrawing the money from an ATM as UPI has become a primary payment method. Having said that, it's pretty clear that smartphones are very important for UPI transactions and losing one can be a disaster for you. In this article, we have listed a step-by-step guide for deactivating your UPI payments.
How to deactivate UPI payments on your lost phone
Before heading to the steps we would like to inform you that it's important to note that you should never share your UPI PIN or any sensitive details with anyone during the process of deactivating the UPI payments. Do note that, official customer service executives never ask for your UPI PIN or passwords. Here are the steps you should follow.
- First, you need to call the customer care executive of your network to provide and get your number blocker. This will restrict the thief from generating a new UPI PIN by using your SIM card.
- During the process of SIM blocking, you need to provide your details like full name, billing address, last recharge, email ID, and others.
- Next, you need to call your bank’s helpline number and ask them to block your account and ask to disable UPI services.
- Lastly, you need to file an FIR stating that you lost your mobile phone providing necessary details. You can use the copy of FIR to obtain the same number from your service provider and reactivate your phone number with your bank.