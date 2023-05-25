How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Gmail, introduced back in 2004 has mingled with both our personal and professional lives of ours. In the era of Whatsapp or Twitter, Gmail has still gathered accolades for its free storage space at once (up to 15 GB!) and its unhinged security system. These have led Gmail to be one of the first choices of users when it comes to secondary storage. When it comes to receiving messages over the platform, there may inadvertently arise the notion of how to delete unnecessary messages or clear the storage accordingly. For this, you may follow up on the succeeding portions coming along.

Why Delete All Emails on Gmail You No Longer Need?

Overload has been described as one of the phenomena which create problems with storage or in a few cases with the privacy factor. In a layman’s scenario, Gmail uses machine learning (ML) to make a difference between the prioritized and non-prioritized message quality. Based on that, users may take cognizance of particular mail as it is important or non-important. Priority inbox would show the concerned mail in the initial position of the mailbox. There may also be several third-party plugins that can be used. These plug-ins would help in determining the importance of the emails in the available sections in the inbox. In the presence of such plug-in facilities, you may think about why delete all the emails at once. Actually, in the Gmail account, there may be several emails that do not come under particular labels. The labeling section in Gmail would be discussed later. Just as we pick our necessary items under some specific banner, labels do the same work.

Therefore, if you find some unnecessary labels and emails under those banners, you may want to delete those emails. This would free up the storage and you may be able to keep the necessary emails in those storage capabilities. Another need can be justified in the presence of security issues. A Spam folder or label may store all those messages which can not be identified by Gmail. Some of those mail can be identified as infected and may pose a threat to the security system or the privacy of the user’s information. Therefore, it should also be corrected at once.

These activities may need a selective deletion process and it can be done by following the labels in Gmail. To get more information about this, look into the next segment.

How to Filter and Delete All Your Emails in Gmail

As I have added before, there are labels regarding the types of emails and ML has been heavily employed by Google to decide such types. In a commonplace, there are four types of tools for filling the emails in the respective positions:

Labels have been one of those as it has helped to tag emails as necessary or not The archive has been suggested to move one mail from one position to another The Move has worked simultaneously to label a particular email and shift it to any relevant folder within Gmail The Filters can be specified by the users and they would not be differed by the presence of labels.

Therefore, usage of labels in Gmail may give you several choices which you may find in the OutLook or NotesMail in the shape of folders. Therefore, you may use the filtering option to label the unnecessary emails with a particular tag and delete those emails by selecting each one separately or by selecting all those emails together.

To do this, you have to select all those emails together and click on the button placed on the right side. You can delete the emails by selecting them one by one. After selecting you have to click on the delete button. In such a way, each mail would be deleted and placed in the Trash. These steps can be followed on both smartphones and computers. There you have to access the app by the designated app sign of Gmail. After accessing the Gmail account, follow the above-mentioned steps to delete emails.

3. Still, after this deletion process, emails may still remain in the Trash section for the next 30 days. You may also delete the emails from here on a forever basis to avoid overloading issues. You may check the status of the Trash by following simple steps. First, you have to click on the sign to enter the app. After it, you need to search for the sign at the top left of the interface. Upon clicking it, you may find the status of the Trash section. These steps are for the application in Android or IOS interface. In the case of a desktop, you should follow the link Gmail and after completing the login process, you have to follow the above-mentioned steps to check the status of the Trash.

How to Permanently Delete All Your Emails in Gmail

How to Delete All Emails on Gmail At Once on Gmail App

Interestingly, there is one Restore segment You may access in the Gmail application. To retrieve it

1. At first, you have to go Bin section by following the measures indicated above or you may head back to the leftmost portion after entering into the application. In the leftmost column, you would find the ‘More’ option and click on that. You would find the Bin button and click on that. You may find out here all the deleted emails for the last 30 days' timeline. After 30 days timeline, deleted emails, stored in Bin are flushed automatically by the system. From the list, you may press the concerned email. After selecting the email in this process, you have to click on the sign in the rightmost corner of the interface and you would find the option to move to Trash. Clicking on this, you would get the name of the labels and select any of those, where you would want to move your retrieved email. These processes can be carried out for multiple emails selecting those emails. After retrieving those necessary emails, you may delete the remaining messages by following the measures:

2. In the Bin section, you may find the Empty Bin now’ option in the leftmost corner in the above space. By clicking on that, you would be able to delete all the emails placed in the Bin together.

How to Delete All Emails on Gmail At Once on iOS Mail

The deletion process of emails in iOS Mail is also the same just like in the Android Gmail app mentioned above. In such cases, users should not be confused by the name of Bin in place of Trash as both these options signify one common place.

Therefore in iOS Mail, you may find the Trash or Bin option after searching for it on the left-most side of the interface as a part of the 'More' section. In the Bin or Trash section, you may delete all the emails together by clicking on the 'Empty Bin Now' option. This may save time for you. You may also delete the emails one by one by selecting them but this option is available only for the web browser.

How to Delete All Emails on Gmail At Once on a Web Browser

In the web browser, you may find the Trash option only. There would not be any Bin section as it sounds more like Recycle Bin as it is already there.

To delete all the emails, first, you have to head back there by searching Gmail. After reaching there, you have to enter the designated section such as Primary or Promotion, or Social. These sections can be found in the below part of the search option in the mail.

3, After entering the necessary section, you have to check the designated box on the left side of each email. You can do it one by one by selection. A sign would appear on the right side of every selected mail with every selection.

4. Clicking on it, the email would be stored in the Trash section. In the Trash section, you may delete the emails by clicking on the ‘Empty Trash Now’ option placed on the left side of the window.

5. You may also delete them one by one by clicking on the button placed on the left side of each email in the Trash section. Through this, the emails would be deleted permanently.

How to Delete All Gmail Emails Before a Certain Date on Gmail

1. In order to perform this, you may need to type the certain date in the format of yyyy-mm-dd and place a ‘before’ on the certain date. After this, click on the search button.

2. After this, there would appear all those messages before that certain timeline.

3. After that, you would need to select the left box of all the emails. Thus, the emails would be selected.

4. After it, click on the delete button placed beneath the search button. Thus those emails can be deleted.

Following the above-mentioned steps, it would be easy to delete emails from the Gmail account. Further, through the following steps, restoring any particular email can also be carried out in both the web browser and Android-iOS segment.