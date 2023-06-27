How to Delete All Photos from iPhone

Deleting photos sometimes demands a careful view as we click photos to save our beautiful memories. Still, too many photos on your iPhone may be proven detrimental to your device's memory. Remember, your iPhone just holds 5 GB of storage as part of your iCloud account. Extra baggage of your photos and videos in your iPhone may also not be feasible as it shortens the usable storage of the device. Therefore, from time to time, you have to delete your photos from your iPhone. Here, in this article, simple techniques will be described for deleting photos from your iPhone.

Basic Ways for Deleting All Photos on Your iPhone

In case of multiple photo deletions from your iPhone, you can take a backup of these photos on your desktop or in any kind of secondary storage. After that, you may take resort to this method :

Initiate with opening the Photos app from your iPhone. On the Photos app, you may find the Library option on the bottom left edge of your device's screen. Click on that. If you want to delete all photos together, then you can click on the All Photos option from the bottom right corner of your iPhone. After it, hit the Select option from the upper right corner of the screen. This will select all the photos of your Photo app together. Now tap on the last photo and drag this to the top of the screen of your iPhone. Remember, this tap should be gentle. Otherwise, there will be previews of the selected photo only. You should project your view to the bottom-right corner of your iPhone's screen and you will notice the Trash icon. Tap that icon. Finally, click the Delete Photos option. On the screen, there will be a prompt message about how many pictures you are deleting. Still, through this method, you will be able to send all those photos to your in the Trash only. The Trash will clear these photos after 30 days of deletion.

The deleted photos will be stored in the Trash and will stay there as part of the device's memory for the next 30 days. You can delete or restore those photos manually from the Trash.

For that, you will have to select the Albums option and go for the Recently Deleted sub-option. Now, similarly, you have to tap on the Select option from the bottom of the current screen. Then, click on the Delete All option. Again you have to click on the Delete All option.

This should finally clear all those photos from your iPhone's memory. After this step, you won't be able to restore those photos again on your device.

Eliminating Photos from iCloud

Several times, iCloud plays out as a backup for saving your photos but iCloud comes with a limited storage capacity. While Google Drive provides 15 GB as the free storage capacity, iCloud provides 5 GB only. Therefore, you have to delete unnecessary pictures from your iCloud account to manage the load. Here are the processes by which you will be able to eliminate photos from your iCloud account :

Advertisement

Click on the Settings button on your iPhone. On the Settings menu, you will see your account ID at the top of the page on your phone screen. Click on that ID.

3. After opening the Apple ID, you will see the iCloud option. It shows you the available storage capacity in it. Click on the iCloud button.

4. You have to tap on the Manage Storage option. In this section, you will notice the acquired storage by each of the sections on your iPhone. Therefore, based on that, you can be able to decide to delete sections.

5. If you want to delete the photo section, click on the Photos.

6. Now tap on the Disable & Delete option. It will stop the photos from being saved on your iCloud account. The remaining photos and videos will be deleted after 40 days from the day of disabling the section.

Removing photos by using Mac

If you're using iCloud to store your photos, you can take an entry in it by using your Mac also. By removing photos from the Photo library, you will be able to delete those from your iPhone also. To implement the process, follow the steps :

Log in to your iCloud account by going to the pasted link: https://www.icloud.com/

2. From your Mac, open the Photos app on your iCloud account.

3. Select the photos you want to delete one by one.

4. After selecting those, hit the Delete button.

5. You have to again click the Hit button to confirm the deletion process.

6. After deleting photos from the app, the photos will be stored in the Recently Deleted folder.

7. Delete the photos from there also.

Deletion of photos from other apps on your iPhone

Using some simple steps, you will also be able to delete photos from other apps except the Photos app on your iPhone. Follow the steps :

Open the app first. From there, go to the On My iPhone app for the stored pictures. There will be a list of apps where pictures can be seen stored and various files can also be seen as formed. Some examples are Lightroom, Photoshop, etc. You can delete the files from there directly or you can open the files to delete the photos selectively.

In this process, be cautious about the various instructions related to the deletion of photos from the files or apps.

Advertisement

Removal of duplicate photos from your iPhone

In iOS 16 and the higher version, the Duplicate album is available. It uses an innovative process to eliminate those photos which are in your Photos app in multiple numbers. After merging duplicate photos, your device automatically prefers the highest quality photo among the duplicates, and the low-resolution photo is moved to the Recently Deleted album of your iPhone. You can launch the Duplicates album by the following process :

Go to the Photos app and click on the Albums section. Under the Utilities function, you will find the Duplicates album. Click on that.

3. Next, tap on the Merge option to combine the duplicate pictures.

4. Click on the Merge [Number] Items to finalize the process.

Advertisement

It may take several minutes to launch the function. After the implementation, the duplicate pictures will be shifted to the Recently Deleted album.

Through these processes, you can delete pictures from your iPhone in quite a simple way. Generally, the trend says that users often forget to delete pictures from the Recently Deleted folder. This should be avoided as in the concerned folder the trashed pictures stay for another 40 days. Therefore, the engaged memory does not get cleansed or offloaded. So, you have to delete the trashed pictures from there also.

Deleting pictures from the iCloud ID can be proven as effective as the ID can be accessed from any device. This facility gives you the upper hand. If you feel any complexity in the process, follow this article and you will be benefited.