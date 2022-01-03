How to Delete History in Chrome

Most people use Google's Chrome browser, so clearing your browsing history is a good idea every now and then. It's always a good idea to do this for the sake of privacy, and it's not difficult to do.

Most other browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge, keep track of your online activities. Most of the time, these places are exactly what you expect, but every now and then, you might find yourself somewhere you didn't expect to be, and as a result, you might not want that in your history. All you want to do sometimes is clear everything out and start over.

Clear Browser History in Chrome for Desktop

Click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of Google Chrome on a computer running

Select "Clear Browsing Data" from the drop-down menu by hovering your mouse cursor over "More Tools."

Or you can just press the shortcut command of Ctrl+Shift+Del

Choose "All Time" or any other option that is suitable to you from the drop-down box at the top of the screen and check the "Browsing history" option to delete your entire browsing history.

If you want, you can also delete your download history, cookies, and browser cache. To finish, click "Clear Data."

Clear Browser History in Chrome for Mobile

The same steps also apply for Mobile

On your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet, open Google Chrome. Depending on your device, the process will look slightly different. Select "History" from the menu by tapping the three-dot menu icon in the top-right (bottom-right on iPhone and iPad).

On iPhone and iPad, tap "Clear Browsing Data" at the top of the History list, which is at the bottom of the list.

With the "Time Range" option, you can specify how far back you want to clear data. Tap "Clear Data" after selecting "Browsing History."

It's as simple as that. Clearing your browser history is a simple task, but it's critical for maintaining your privacy. To clear your browser history, you don't have to do anything malicious or suspicious. For anyone, it's simply good practice.

You can also view your specific History page by going to the History menu and viewing the log per day and specifically deleting each entry.