How to delete Instagram account

Today many people are suffering from social media addiction and as a result of that many people are quitting Instagram and social media to quit or to recover from their social media addiction. If you have decided to delete your Instagram then just uninstalling the app will not do the work. As to delete your Instagram account you have to go through a process that cannot be performed on the Instagram app itself. That's why you will have to log in to your Instagram account from desktop or web browser on your smartphone.

To delete your Instagram account you will need a computer or a phone and you will have to perform this process on the browser. To delete your Instagram account follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below.

Firstly you will have to go to Instagram's special account removal request page. Or you can find the link for the Instagram special account removal request page on its deletion help article. After that, if you have not logged in to your Instagram on your web browser then you will 1st have to log in with your credentials.

Now you will move to a web page where you will see the old logo of Instagram. Now you will have to give reasons for deleting your Instagram account in the drop-down menu. Once you have selected your reason for deletion Instagram will show you some links which will lead to Instagram's help center to fix your issues.

Then Instagram will ask you to re-enter your password. After that, you will have to click on the button stated delete with your account name, and then you will have to confirm your action.



During this whole process, Instagram will say that your data will not be deleted immediately users will get a time of around 30 days to recover their accounts. But during these 30 days, the profile and posts of your account will be hidden on the website. This means no one will be able to see your profile on Instagram. Although users should keep in mind that if during this period of 30 days if someone else picks up your username then you will not be able to recover your Instagram account.