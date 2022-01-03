How to delete LinkedIn account permanently in a few simple steps

LinkedIn is a social media platform for professionals where companies interact with a wide number of applicants who are looking for a change in their employment. So far it’s one of the best networking platforms where you interact with professionals and showcase your passion for your carrier and goals in life. It's a platform that allows you to connect with multi-national companies and apply for jobs or seek collaborations. Popular entrepreneurs, business heads, CEOs, and more are already on LinkedIn.

It’s not a platform to share memes and showcase your personal life. It’s solely for showcasing your professional life, your achievements, and your experience. If you think you have landed on the wrong platform then you should delete your LinkedIn account. Just in case you don’t know how to do that then you are at the right place. Here in this article, we have explained a step-by-step guide to deleting your LinkedIn account. So if you have made up your mind then let’s get started.

How to delete a LinkedIn account

First, you need to head to a web browser on your PC.

Now, you have to visit the official website by clicking on this link .

Login with your Username and Password.

Once you are logged in, click on the Me option placed on the top-right corner of the screen.

You can see a drop-down menu, from where you need to click in the Settings and Privacy option.

Now you need to select the Account Preferences option.

Scroll to the end of the page and you can see the Close account option.

Click on Change, and it will redirect you to a page where you need to give the reasoning for deleting your account.

You need to select one and hit the next button.