How to delete Snapchat account

Snapchat is a different kind of social media platform where photos and videos disappear just after a few seconds. Many people were attracted to Snapchat because of its fun filters and real-time stories sharing. But lately, Instagram has all the major features which Snapchat has including stories and filters. As a result, many people are not using Snapchat anymore as most of their friends are on Instagram already.

If you want to delete your Snapchat account then you will have to use its desktop website as users can not delete their Snapchat account from its app. So if you are one of those users who would not use Snapchat anymore and want to delete your Snapchat account but don't know how to do it well here is our step-by-step guide on how to delete your Snapchat account.

Open the Snapchat account portal and enter your username and password.

After that, you will have to click on the delete my account option.

Select continue to confirm your decision. Here you will have to fill in your username and password again.

Now you have successfully deleted your Snapchat account.



Users should keep in mind that once you have deleted your account from Snapchat your friends on Snapchat will not be able to contact you through your account anymore. That's why if you want to be in touch with your Snapchat friends then make sure that you have their contact information saved somewhere else. Before deleting your Snapchat account make sure that you have taken all the important backup.

Users can reactivate their Snapchat account count within 30 days after its deletion. This simply means that if you want to reactivate your Snapchat account you just have to log in to your Snapchat account within 30 days of its deletion and all of your data will get restored without any effort. But you will have to use your old password to reactivate your account as you will not be able to change your password once you have deleted your account. In some cases, it might take 24 hours to reactivate your Snapchat account.