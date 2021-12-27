How to Delete Your Google Account?

If you've been thinking about it, Yes, you can delete your Google Account at any time. If you change your mind, you might not be able to get it back. You lose access to all of the data you've saved in your Google account when you delete it. All of your contacts, photos, files, calendars, and other account-related information are included.

Google warns what deleting your account means

All of the data and content in that account, including emails, files, calendars, and photos, will be lost.

You won't be able to use Google services like Gmail, Drive, Calendar, or Play if you sign in with that account.

You'll lose access to subscriptions and content purchased on YouTube or Google Play with that account, such as apps, movies, games, music, and TV shows.

Step 1: Know your outcomes

If you use an Android device You'll no longer be able to use some apps and services on your device.

You won’t be able to get or update apps or games from the Play Store. You won’t be able to use music, movies, books, or magazines you purchased. You’ll lose any music you bought elsewhere and added to Google Play. You might lose your game progress, achievements, and other Google Play data from your account. You’ll lose contacts that are stored only in your Google Account and not separately on your device. Data won’t be saved to Drive. This data includes photos taken with your device or files downloaded from emails. You won't be able to download or upload files to the deleted account.

Step 2: Review & download your info

Before you delete your account, Examine the information in your account. Learn how to save data that you don't want to lose. Add a new email address for online banking, social media, and apps if you use your Gmail address for them. In case you need to recover your account later, update your account recovery information. Learn how to include recovery information from Google’s official help page.

Step 3: Delete your account