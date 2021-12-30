How To Delete Your Telegram Account

by Rizwan Choudhury   |  Published on Dec 30, 2021 04:31 PM IST  |  985
   
Telegram is a solid messaging app with a lot of features and keeps your chats encrypted. However, if you're switching from Telegram to another messaging app, you should delete your Telegram account first. Telegram, unfortunately, does not have a direct toggle in the app's settings. So, here are step-by-step instructions on how to deactivate and delete your Telegram account, respectively.

whatsapp_image_2021-12-30_at_4.29.15_pm.jpeg

Deleting by Adjusting Self-Destruction Settings

  • One of Telegram's security features is self-destruction, which deletes an account after a certain period of inactivity. The default self-destruct period is six months, but you can change it to a shorter period by following these instructions:
  • Log in to your Telegram account on your device and select ‘Settings’
  • Click on ‘Privacy and Security.
  • Scroll down to ‘Delete My Account if I’m Away For’ and change to 1 month(or more if you wish to use it for a little longer)
  • If you refrain from using Telegram, after the one-month period is up, your account will be deleted, along with all your conversations and contacts.
  • Adjusting the self-destruct settings gives you the option to change your mind within the period of inactivity. Simply use the chat app and the self-destruct period will reset. If you don’t want to wait and you want to delete your Telegram account immediately, read on.

Permanently Deleting Telegram - Reason for Leaving

Manually Deleting Telegram

The Telegram app does not have a 'delete account' option; you must do so using a web browser on your mobile device or computer. Follow these easy steps to get started:

Permanently Deleting Telegram - Are You Sure

  • Visit the Telegram Deactivation Page and enter your account phone number in the correct international format.
  • You will be prompted to add a confirmation code, which has been sent to your mobile number.
  • On the next page, you can enter a reason for leaving if you choose, before clicking ‘Done’
  • A pop up asks ‘Are you sure?’ Click Yes, Delete My Account.
  • Your Telegram account is now deleted and you can remove the app from your device.
  • If you change your mind, it is likely to be a few days before you can create a new Telegram account.

