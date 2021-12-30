How To Delete Your Telegram Account

Advertisement
Telegram is a solid messaging app with a lot of features and keeps your chats encrypted. However, if you're switching from Telegram to another messaging app, you should delete your Telegram account first. Telegram, unfortunately, does not have a direct toggle in the app's settings. So, here are step-by-step instructions on how to deactivate and delete your Telegram account, respectively.
Deleting by Adjusting Self-Destruction Settings
- One of Telegram's security features is self-destruction, which deletes an account after a certain period of inactivity. The default self-destruct period is six months, but you can change it to a shorter period by following these instructions:
- Log in to your Telegram account on your device and select ‘Settings’
- Click on ‘Privacy and Security.
- Scroll down to ‘Delete My Account if I’m Away For’ and change to 1 month(or more if you wish to use it for a little longer)
- If you refrain from using Telegram, after the one-month period is up, your account will be deleted, along with all your conversations and contacts.
- Adjusting the self-destruct settings gives you the option to change your mind within the period of inactivity. Simply use the chat app and the self-destruct period will reset. If you don’t want to wait and you want to delete your Telegram account immediately, read on.
Manually Deleting Telegram
The Telegram app does not have a 'delete account' option; you must do so using a web browser on your mobile device or computer. Follow these easy steps to get started:
- Visit the Telegram Deactivation Page and enter your account phone number in the correct international format.
- You will be prompted to add a confirmation code, which has been sent to your mobile number.
- On the next page, you can enter a reason for leaving if you choose, before clicking ‘Done’
- A pop up asks ‘Are you sure?’ Click Yes, Delete My Account.
- Your Telegram account is now deleted and you can remove the app from your device.
- If you change your mind, it is likely to be a few days before you can create a new Telegram account.
Advertisement
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!