How To Delete Your Telegram Account

Telegram is a solid messaging app with a lot of features and keeps your chats encrypted. However, if you're switching from Telegram to another messaging app, you should delete your Telegram account first. Telegram, unfortunately, does not have a direct toggle in the app's settings. So, here are step-by-step instructions on how to deactivate and delete your Telegram account, respectively.

Deleting by Adjusting Self-Destruction Settings

One of Telegram's security features is self-destruction, which deletes an account after a certain period of inactivity. The default self-destruct period is six months, but you can change it to a shorter period by following these instructions:

Log in to your Telegram account on your device and select ‘Settings’

Click on ‘Privacy and Security.

Scroll down to ‘Delete My Account if I’m Away For’ and change to 1 month(or more if you wish to use it for a little longer)

If you refrain from using Telegram, after the one-month period is up, your account will be deleted, along with all your conversations and contacts.

Adjusting the self-destruct settings gives you the option to change your mind within the period of inactivity. Simply use the chat app and the self-destruct period will reset. If you don’t want to wait and you want to delete your Telegram account immediately, read on.

Manually Deleting Telegram

The Telegram app does not have a 'delete account' option; you must do so using a web browser on your mobile device or computer. Follow these easy steps to get started: