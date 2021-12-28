How to delete your YouTube channels in few simple steps

These days everyone wants to become a YouTuber, and as a result of that many people start their own YouTube channel but after some time they realize that this is not what they wanted, and then they want to delete their YouTube channel. Many people think that it must be an extremely difficult process to delete a YouTube channel. But surprisingly the process of deleting your YouTube channel is quite easy. You can delete your YouTube channel in just 10 minutes.

So if you wanted to delete your YouTube channel then you can follow our step-by-step guide on how to delete a YouTube channel mentioned below:

First, you will have to sign in to your YouTube channel with the channel that you want to delete.

Now click on your account from the top right corner and go to the YouTube settings option.

Now you will have to select an overview under the account settings option.

Select the advanced option which is given under the channel's name.

At the bottom, you will see an option called delete channel or delete content click on that. After that, you may have to fill in your sign-in details.

Now select the permanently delete my content option.

After that, you will have to confirm that you want to delete your channel permanently.

Now select the delete my channel or delete my content option and all your content and channel will be deleted from YouTube.

Once you have successfully deleted your YouTube channel all its data such as watch time will be part of the aggregate report. But it will not be attributed to the deleted channel. Along with that your channel's URL or its name will no longer be available or searchable in YouTube analytics.

Users should note that if you are deleting your channel then it simply means that all your videos, comments, playlists, votes, and many more things will get deleted permanently and if once you have deleted your account all this data will be gone forever there is no way to recover it.