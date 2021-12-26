How to download a product invoice from Amazon App

Amazon is popular for its fast delivery of orders. On Amazon India, you can not only find a wide range of products but it also introduces some of the most interesting discounts and amazing deals which is not usually available anywhere else. But sometimes users don't get their invoice even after their product is shipped. An invoice is just a bill of the product that you have purchased. So if you too haven't got your invoice when buying a product from Amazon then this guide will help you. As in this article we will talk about how you can download invoices or duplicate invoices of the product you ordered on Amazon.

How to download an invoice of a product purchased from the Amazon app?

- Open the Amazon app on your android or ios smartphone.

- Now click on the hamburger option to open the menu and go to the orders section.

- Now you will see the list of all the orders and you will have to find the order for which you want to download the invoice.

- After that, you will have to tap on the ordered item and then you will be taken to another page.

- On the new page you will find the option to download the invoice under the order info tab.

- Click on that option and you will be able to download the invoice for your Order.

How to download an invoice for a product you purchased from the Amazon website?

- Firstly you will have to visit the Amazon website and have to log in with your email ID and password.

- Now you will have to click on the return and order option which is available at the homepage on the top right corner.

- Now you will have to find the order for which you want to download the invoice.

- Besides your order, you will see an option for the invoice which will be right beside your view order details option. Click on it.

- Here Amazon will offer you multiple options such as invoice one, requesting an invoice, printed order summary, and more.

- Now you will have to select the invoice one option from the given list and your new invoice will be downloaded.

One thing customers should keep in mind is that there are some orders which might contain the P-slip/Warranty 1 option. This basically contains the IMEI number if you have purchased a smartphone or tablet, and the warranty slip is helpful if you have to visit the authorized service center.