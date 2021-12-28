How to Download and Save YouTube Videos

There are billions of videos on YouTube. While you can watch them all online, you might want to save some to your computer for later use or for a personal project.

While YouTube Premium has a pseudo-downloading feature that allows you to download videos to your phone and watch them offline. The regular YouTube website also now offers to download features for premium users. One caveat is that you have to watch that video within YouTube itself.

Instead, if you want to save a YouTube video to your computer or phone, you'll need to use a third-party service, which can be found in dozens of programmes. Let us look at some of them.

But please be advised that many YouTube videos are copyrighted, which means that downloading them without paying the creator is illegal. Check to see if downloading something is legal before you do so. Also, don't use anything you've downloaded to make money or to infringe on someone else's copyright.

Using VLC

Find the video you want to download off YouTube and copy its URL.

Open VLC. If you're on a PC, click "Media" at the top of the screen, and then "Open Network Stream." If you're on a Mac, click "File" at the top, and then "Open Network."

Paste the YouTube video's URL into the field. Click the "Please enter a network URL" text box, then press Ctrl+V (PC) or ⌘ Command+V (Mac).

In the menu that appears, paste the URL of the YouTube video you want, and then click "Play" or "Open" at the bottom.

The YouTube video you want will begin playing. A longer YouTube video will take longer to open.

If you're on a Windows PC, click "Tools" at the top of the screen, and then "Media Information." If you're on a Mac, click "Window," and then "Media Information."

A "Location" bar will appear at the bottom of the "Media Information" menu. Select the URL in this bar by double-clicking it and then copying it.

Go back to your web browser and paste that link into your URL bar at the top of the screen, then go to it.

You'll be brought to a page with just the video playing. Click on the three stacked dots on the right side, and then click "Download."

The video will be downloaded as an MP4 file to your computer. You can give it any name you want and move it around.

Using Saveform.net

Go to the website Saveform.net

Find and paste the URL of the video in the input field

Click the green “Download” button to save it, or choose the format you like (MP3, MP4, WEBM, 3GP).

Then click on the grey arrow on the right of the Download button in order to choose the preferred format.

Now you can enjoy the videos and playlists offline! Works in Chrome, Firefox, or any other browser.

Alternatively, you can also put ss before any video URL

Using 3rd Party apps

Apps like SnapTube can help you download YouTube videos

Download the apk file and install it on your Android Device

Open the app and go to the video of your choice and select the download option.

Select the format and resolution your choice and download.