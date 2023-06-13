If you search in Google by just putting How to download video from Facebook, you will get a number of options and most of those are from third-party applications or websites. In such applications, there might be issues regarding your Facebook data privacy. Therefore, in this article, I will describe a number of options that might not play with your data privacy and you will be able to download videos from Facebook.

Can You Download a Video from Facebook?

Videos from Facebook can be downloaded on your device as long as the video is public. That means the video is open for viewing to the public without any restrictions. In the case of Mac, Windows, or Android users, the link of such public videos can be modified and copied to download the videos, but this kind of facility is not present in iPhones. In iPhones, you must use a third-party app to download public videos from Facebook.

You also download a Facebook video in your profile by clicking on the three-dot icon at the top of the post that contains the video. But through this step, you can save the concerned video on your profile only, not on the device. This form can not be termed as download, rather you might call these videos as saved videos in your profile which can be watched in offline mode also.

How to download Facebook videos on a Windows laptop or Mac

On desktop, there may not be any kind of dedicated app for Facebook but you can use your web browser either in Windows or Mac OS for downloading videos from your Facebook account. The processes are the following :

Log in to your Facebook account from your desktop by using any of the browsers.

2. Now go for any video on the platform and play it for downloading purposes.

3. Right-click on the concerned video and from the prompted list, you should select the Show Video URL among other options such as Play and Mute.

4. You would notice the URL of the video in the Address bar. Select the URL and copy it. You can do this by shortcut keys such as by clicking Ctrl +C on your computer. This step can be carried out both in Windows and on Mac. In Mac, the shortcut key would be Command +C.

5. Now click on the + sign to open a new tab in your browser. Paste the copied address into the Address bar by just right-clicking and selecting the Paste option. You can do it by clicking on the Ctrl +V option in the Windows and Command +V option on Mac-enabled computers.

6. Now you have to edit the pasted link. Just replace the WWW initial with the term, 'mbasic'. You can just delete the www and write there 'mbasic'. The reformed URL will look like, https://mbasic.facebook.com/…

7. Now you have to press the Enter option which will direct you to a new page.

8. On this page, you can see the video you want to download. You have to click on the video, and on the next page, you would see the video with the play icon in the middle of the video.

9. Just do the right click on the video and in the pop-up box, you would have the option to Save video as.

10. In the next step, you have to select the download path and file name of the concerned video. You may keep these as default. Then click on the Save button.

These steps form the basic method of downloading videos from Facebook on your Windows or Mac-enabled computers. This process is basically without any interference from third-party apps or using any websites.

You can also use various downloader websites to download Facebook videos on your desktop. These websites claim not to breach the personal information and they just extract the video in a different format from the copy-pasted link in their websites. One such website is Getfvid online downloader. I will explain the process henceforth :

First, you have to copy the URL of the Facebook video you want to download. You may find this URL after clicking on the three dots beside the video on the right side. From the drop-down menu, you have to click on the 'Copy link' option. Now in another tab, open the Getfvid website by following the link: https://www.getfvid.com/ On the website, paste the Facebook video link in the video downloader box and click on the Download option.

4. In the next window, you will see the downloadable formats. There will be HD quality, standard quality (in SD format), and audio only. After selecting a format of your choice, the page will shift you to another tab where you may find the Download option in the bottom right corner after clicking on the three dots.

5. Here you have to select the download path and file name. After that, the downloading process will start.

How to Download a Facebook Video on an Android Device

You may access Facebook by using the dedicated Facebook app for Android devices or by using the website URL of Facebook. Log in to your Facebook account. After finding the video, you have to click on the three dots in the upper-right corner of the video.

3. From the drop-down list, select the Copy Link option.

4. Open another tab in your web browser and paste the link into the address bar of that tab.

5. Again, just like the process for the desktop, you have to replace the www initial with mbasic in the URL. So, now the URL will look like this: http://mbasic.facebook.com/…

6. Then you can step on the downward tick option on your keyboard and it will direct you to a new tab.

7. Now, press and hold on to the video until a pop-up list appears on your mobile screen.

8. In the list, click on the Download video option. At this point, the browser will ask for permission to access your gallery as it will be the download path for the yet-to-be-downloaded Facebook Video. Click on the Allow option to carry on the process.

9. After downloading the video, there will be an Open option on the top part of your screen with the file name.

10. You may find the downloaded video in your gallery and Downloads folder.

How to Download Videos From Facebook to an iPhone

On iPhone, you may not be able to download the videos from Facebook by just editing links. The video download criteria have been judged as complex in the iPhone by Facebook. Therefore, you can use any third-party application or downloader website to perform the download process. One such downloader website is FDOWN. net. In the upcoming section, I will be showing how to implement this website to download videos from Facebook.

First, you have to copy the URL of the concerned video on Facebook. To do that, find the video you want to download. Then click on the 'Share' option and from the drop-down list, choose the 'Copy Link' option. Now open the FDOWN. net website in the other tab in your web browser on your iPhone by following the link: https://fdown.net/ Now paste the link you have copied from the concerned Facebook video in the downloader space on the website. Click on the Download option. It will take a few seconds to process the link and after that, it will show you relevant formats.

5. Select the format and specify the download path.

6. After downloading, the video will show the view option to open the video in the lower right corner of the screen.

Downloading through the downloader websites can be concluded as the easiest way. Still, resorting to such a procedure might bring copyright violation issues on Facebook. Therefore we may use the mbasic method to download videos from Facebook. But this method would not work on iPhones. Therefore, in that case, you may take help from online downloader websites. Otherwise, keep precautions while downloading such videos for information breach issues.