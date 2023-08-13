How to Download Videos from Twitter

Twitter videos have become the cause of attraction due to many reasons and these reasons can not be ignored. If you’re following any political movement, then Twitter(now X) could come up as a relevant platform for discussion. If you’re finding some motivation, then Twitter could serve the purpose as you’d be able to find videos on the topic. But the problem is you would not be able to save those videos and watch those offline.

The savior in such a situation can be downloading videos to watch offline. On Twitter, there is no such option to download videos. You can use any third-party website to download those videos by nettling the settings or using some specific browsers to download the videos. If there is no copyright matter and the downloaded videos are not being used for any commercial purpose, then those videos can be shared within your close boundary. We can discuss those techniques in this ongoing article.

How to Download Videos on Your Computer

Downloading Twitter videos on your computer needs certain tools-one that as a third-party website can enable the downloading process. You should be discreet in choosing such a third-party website as the medium because lots of ads on such websites can make the downloading process vulnerable. There are also very certain websites that add such a facility in a paid subscription. But for this article, I have taken the Twitter Video Downloader website for reference to download Twitter videos. Now follow the procedures :

Open Twitter from your browser on the desktop. In Twitter, now navigate to the video you want to download from your Twitter profile. From the lower right corner of the screen, select the Share icon. You will recognize the option by the arrowhead icon. Now, select the Copy link to Tweet option to copy the link from the prompt table. This link can work as the download link of the selected video.

5. Open the Twitter Video Downloader website on another browser and paste the copied link in the designated box allotted with the heading Paste Tweet URL Here.

6. After pasting the link, click on the Download option just beside the box.

7. Now, you will see the formats and resolutions that are available to download. Choose one from each category from the list.

8. Click on the Download option or Download Video option or right-click on the option.

9. After it, you will come across the option of Save Link As…. Select that option and rename the video.

10. The video will be saved in the Download folder of your computer.

Alternatively, you can install the Google Chrome extension for your browser for downloading Twitter videos. When you'd find a video to download on Twitter, you have to click on the extension from the Chrome address bar. From the list, tap the Download option. Now, follow the next steps prompted on your screen.

Downloading Twitter Videos Using an iOS Device:

You can try multiple options to download Twitter videos on your iOS device. Two of those are definitely using any third-party download manager or website and another is by using Twitter bots. The downloading process through third-party websites has already been added and using the bot service to download Twitter videos is not always safe. Rather, let's discuss some other processes to initiate the downloading option through iOS devices.

By using the built-in download option for Twitter videos

To initiate the process, you'd have to subscribe to Twitter Blue(presently, X Blue). So, subscribe to that beforehand. Now open the Twitter app and open the video you want to download. After opening the video in full-screen mode, click on the dots just beneath the cell sign. It is on the top-right corner of the screen. At the bottom, you will find a list of options. From there select the Download video.

5. Now, after all these processes, you can check the downloaded video in the Photos app of your iPhone.

If you still find an issue with this downloading process, then check whether the poster of the video has authorized downloading of the video. Otherwise, you should check if the Twitter app installed on your device is updated to the latest version.

By using an iOS shortcut to save video from the Twitter

You can use one of the shortcuts available to save videos from Twitter. This process is quite hassle-free and it wouldn't deter the privacy of your Twitter account or of your iOS device. But make sure the version of your iOS device is higher than iOS14. For iOS 14 or older than that, you have to permit the shortcut creation from an untrusted source. Now follow the process :

Open the Twitter Video Downloader website to add the Siri shortcut. Now, you can get the new version of TVDL 4.0.0 From your iOS device, now open the Twitter app and go to the video you want to download by following the video link. Click on the Share button. From the dialog box, choose the option, Share via, and select the option of TVDL v4. 0. This is specific to the Twitter app. If you're using an iPhone browser then you have to select the Share button and then choose Share Tweet via. Now, select the shortcut, TVDL v4. 0.

7. Click on the Allow option after specifying the duration for once or always.

8. Select the video quality.

Now, you'll get to see the downloaded videos in the Photos app of your iPhone.

Downloading Twitter Videos Using an Android Device:

For Android devices also, there are multiple third-party apps used as the necessary tool. You can take resort to the apps that are available in the Google Play store app. You can download Twitter videos from these apps for free but you might face a lot of ads. So gather some patience and don't be a butter finger to avoid clicking on those ads.

Download Twitter Videos - GIF is one such app. The process regarding Twitter video download will be explained in the following :

Open the Twitter app installed on your Android device or you can use the browser from your device by following the link Go to the video you want to download. Choose the video sharing from the Share Tweet via… option. Thus, the link to the Twitter video will be copied. Open the Download Twitter videos app and paste the link in the search bar. After pasting, tap the download button. Now, you have to select the video resolution. After that, the downloading process will start.

7. The videos will be downloaded in the Download folder of your Android device.

Before moving into taking help from such apps, just remember that protected videos can't be downloaded. If you want to download protected videos, then please take permission from the poster of the video.

Conclusion

Downloading protected videos is not a law-abiding process. Therefore, you should restrain from downloading protected videos from Twitter by using the above-mentioned methods. Apart from that, the methods can be implemented to initiate the process securely.