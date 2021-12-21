How to Edit Passwords on Chrome, A quick Guide

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, with 63.16 per cent of the market share. This is particularly impressive given that Chrome was released in 2008, roughly five years after Firefox and Safari.

There are numerous reasons for the popularity of this browser. For many users, Google's reputation, the browsing speed, user-friendly interface, and Android compatibility are the most important factors. Chrome also includes built-in features such as a password manager and a number of other useful extensions. Overall, it has all of the features that a user could want in a browser. Users can easily view and edit their saved passwords for better management and if they ever fail to remember or so. Here is a quick step on how to do it.

Desktop

On your computer, open Chrome.

At the top right, click Profile Profile and then Passwords Passwords.

The show, edit, delete, or export a password:

Show: To the right of the website, click Show password Preview. If you lock your computer with a password, you'll be prompted to enter your computer password.

​Edit: To the right of the website, click More More and then Edit password.​

Delete: To the right of the website, click More More and then Remove.

Export: To the right of "Saved Passwords," click More More and then Export passwords.

To clear all your saved passwords, clear browsing data and select "Passwords."



Android Devices

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app Chrome.

To the right of the address bar, tap More More.

Tap Settings and then Passwords.

See, delete, edit, or export a password:

See: Tap View and manage saved passwords at passwords.google.com.

Delete: Tap the password you want to remove. At the top, tap Delete Delete.

Edit: To the right of the website, tap More More and then Edit password.

Export: Tap More More and then Export Passwords.

To clear all your saved passwords, clear browsing data and select "Passwords."



iOS Devices

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Chrome app Chrome.

At the bottom right, tap More More.

Tap Settings Settings and then Passwords.

See, delete, edit, or export a password:

See: Tap the saved password. Under "Password," tap Show.

Delete: At the top right, tap Edit. Under "Saved Passwords," tap the site you want to remove and then Delete.

Edit: Tap the saved password you want to edit, then tap Edit. Change the password or username, then tap Done.

Important: You cannot save empty passwords or save duplicate usernames for the same website.

Export: Scroll down to the bottom, and then tap Export Passwords.

To clear all your saved passwords, clear browsing data and select "Saved passwords."

