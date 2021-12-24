How to enable screen recording on Apple iPhone; Step-by-step guide

Screen recording is one of the best ways to capture a moment that you want to preserve for the future. It can be a gameplay video, video calls with friends and family, demonstrating actions on your phone, reporting issues with your phone, and more. Android and iOS-based smartphones come with a built-in screen recording feature. Android phones provide the screen recording option in the notification bar but on iPhone, you need to search for it and add it to the shortcut menu. If you’re also among the ones who are searching for the screen recording option on your iPhone then you are at the right place. In this article, we have listed a step-by-step guide on how to screen record on Apple iPhone. Read through to know more.

Before moving forward, do note that all the iPhone models which are running on iOS 14 and above come with a built-in screen recording feature. So you don’t have to install a third-party app, but if your iPhone is still working on iOS 13 then we recommend you update your phone as soon as possible to take benefit of the screen recording feature.

How to record screens on Apple iPhone?

Firstly, you have to add the screen recording feature to the control center.

You have to head to the Setting app on your iPhone.

From the list select Control Center.

You can see a + icon next to the screen recording.

Tap on the icon to add the feature to Control Center.

Now you have come back to the home page and go to the app or game which you want to record.

You can swipe to open Control Center, where you can see an icon with a solid dot with a circle.