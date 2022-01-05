How to Evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Go?

Eevee is the most unique Pokemon having the capability to evolve. Since she was a baby, Eevee has come a long way. So, what makes it unique? When the Pokemon games first came out, Eevee was the only Pokemon with the ability to evolve. In classic Pokémon games, Eevee can evolve into a variety of types based on the use of special items, happiness level, moves available, and even the time of day. To evolve your Pokemon in Pokemon Go, you must give them appropriate Candy. It's 25 Candy for Eevee. Evolving Eevee in this manner will randomly transform it into Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon.

How to Evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go

The first and most straightforward means of completing your Eeveelution collection is to name it. To utilise it, simply give the Eevee you want to evolve a nickname from the list below:

To evolve into a fairy-type Sylveon, rename Eevee to Kira

To evolve into a leaf-type Leafeon, rename Eevee to Linnea

To evolve into an ice-type Glaceon, rename Eevee to Rea

To evolve into a psychic-type Espeon, rename Eevee to Sakura

To evolve into a dark-type Umbreon, rename Eevee to Tamao

To evolve into a water-type Vaporeon, rename Eevee to Rainer

To develop into a Jolteon of the lightning type, rename Eevee to Sparky

To evolve into a fire-type Flareon, rename Eevee to Pyro

In Pokemon Go, how do you evolve Eevee into Sylveon

As part of the Luminous Legends Y event, Sylveon was eventually released into Pokémon Go. If you want to evolve Eevee into Sylveon as quickly as possible, alter Eevee's name to Kira and make sure you have at least 25 Eevee Candy. This technique can only be used once.

Eevee can be developed into Sylveon by earning 70 Buddy hearts after using the naming trick, which requires your chosen Eevee to be at Great Buddy Level. Choosing your Buddy Pokémon will not cause your advancement towards Sylveon to be reset, so go ahead and do it.

Before clicking evolve, ensure the profile for Sylveon is on the evolve button; if it isn't, your Eevee may evolve into a different Eeveelution.