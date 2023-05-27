How to Export Chrome Bookmarks

Bookmarks may help you to provide an easy excess while covering a less path to get an urged result. Therefore, you need to know how to curate bookmarks in your Chrome browser. In the following piece, you would get to know about this process. Beforehand, you should grab a little idea about the bookmarks in Chrome, that fall under the extension part. Chrome extension has been termed as benign but buggy by experts as there can be multiple attacks from rancorous JavaScript from various web pages. There can be an observant need of taking precautions against such kinds of attacks. You can play an active role by taking serious notes while handling the export or import of the bookmarks. In the following parts, you’d be informed about all those factors.

How to Export and Save Your Chrome Bookmarks

Export bookmarks from Chrome to another computer

Before starting the topic, you should know about some technical terms. One of those is HTML or HyperText Markup Language. It is just a standard language to build web pages. Proficiency of it in bookmarks can be found by linking multiple pages by using links or in this case, hyperlinks. Therefore, you can take a backup of the bookmarks as a part of hyperlinks and you may transfer it as it can be saved in your existing system. This simple rule would be followed in this section.

First, you need to launch Chrome on your Windows or Mac os In the top right corner, you would see three vertical dots (Menu bar) in the web address bar. You would find Bookmarks.

3. After clicking on it, you would get Bookmark Manager.

4. From the Bookmark manager, you would find the Menu option (same three vertical dots).

5. From this, you have to choose 'Export Bookmarks'.

6. Now click on the 'Save' button.

From this, you may save the bookmark on your existing computer as an HTML file which can be transferred as I have mentioned before. Therefore, you can mail it to your new computer. As it is saved as a file, you may transfer it by storing it in a pen drive or any kind of secondary storage device. Therefore, it is sorted by how to store the link in your existing computer or the sending process. Now you need to import it to Chrome on your new computer. Please follow the steps :

You have to open Chrome on your new computer. Open the Menu option by following the same process mentioned above. From Menu, you need to go to Bookmarks and from that, you need to go to the Bookmark Manager. In Bookmark Manager, you need to open the Menu option. Now select 'Import Bookmarks'. Beforehand all these steps, you need to download the sent Bookmark file from your existing computer. After clicking on Import Bookmarks, you would find the sent Bookmark file and click on the 'Open' option.

Now, you may notice imported bookmarks in your Chrome bookmarks bar as 'Imported' on your new computer.

Transfer bookmarks from Chrome to another browser

You need to follow the simple procedures to make it happen. Just keep in mind, bookmarks can be saved as simple HTML files. Therefore you can shift bookmarks in the shape of that.

1. First, you need to open the Chrome browser from your computer and click on the three vertical dots placed at the top right corner of the current tab. From it, you have to select Bookmarks and from there you need to go to Bookmark Manager as an option of Bookmarks.

2. From the Bookmark manager, you have to choose the Menu option by selecting the three vertical dots, and from there you need to select 'Export bookmarks'.

3. From this situation, you would be able to save the bookmarks as an HTML file. This file would show the title as Bookmarks and the concerned date. You may save it in whatever name you want, just keep the extension as '.html’. You have to choose a folder as the destination and there the bookmarks will be saved.

Now the process may vary as per the destination browser properties. As for Firefox, you may need to adopt the following steps :

You need to launch Mozilla Firefox first. In Firefox, you need to follow the same steps as you followed while opening Bookmarks from the Menu option in Chrome. Now, you need to select the 'Import & Backup' option and from there, choose ‘Import Bookmarks from HTML'. This'd direct you to the saved HTML file and then you need to choose Open to Import from Chrome Bookmarks.

3. Now the above step may represent to you the saved bookmarks in a new folder by the name of 'from Google Chrome'.

Export bookmarks from the Chrome app on iPhone

The primary steps are the same as previously mentioned to launch the browser on your computer and go to menu>bookmarks >bookmark manager. Now from there, the steps would vary.

In the Bookmark manager, click on the Organize section, and from there, Export Bookmarks to HTML File. Now you have to select a location for saving HTML File and click the Save option.

3. Now from Safari, you need to open File from the taskbar, and from there, select the option 'Import From' and please select Bookmarks HTML File.

4. You may find the Bookmarks HTML file in the Finder window and click on the 'Import' option.

5. Now you have to sync with your iPhone to add the data from Safari to your iPhone.

6. To manage that, open System preferences in Safari. Select iCloud and from there choose Safari. Thus, your Safari would be synced with your iCloud and can be accessed through iOS devices.

Export bookmarks from the Chrome app on Android

Bookmarks can not be exported to Chrome app on Android directly, rather you should choose synchronization in your Google account to retrieve the bookmark data. As the bookmarks are saved as a part of the extension, you may access it from your Google account. This property would be used in the following steps :

Open Google Chrome in your Android interface. Open the Menu option by clicking on the dots in the top right corner. Now select the Settings option and from there, select Sync and Google Services. Now you need to login in your Google account.

5. You may tap 'Sign in to Chrome'. Then select 'I'm in' for syncing with your Google account.

Thus you're able to export bookmarks to your Android device.

How to Import Chrome Bookmarks

To import the Chrome bookmarks, there should be at first the presence of exported bookmarks as HTML files from another system. Then you may follow the concerned steps to import it :

Launch Google Chrome first from your system. Then go to the Menu option from the top right corner of your system window. In Menu, you should consecutively enter in Bookmarks first then from there, you should opt for Bookmarks Manager. Now go to the three dots, placed next to the Bookmarks search bar. Click on that. It is just under the Google Chrome address bar. From there, you would find the Import Bookmarks option. Click on that and you would get an Open file dialog box. It will direct you to load a file. Now you have to choose the concerned HTML file for importing Chrome bookmarks. Now select the saved bookmarks HTML file and choose Open. By this, the saved bookmarks will be imported.

Bookmarks are meant to save time in finding previously visited links. Still, there can be privacy issues such as infected links which you should be cautious about. Therefore, check the bookmarks from time to time and save those as HTML files. Go through the above procedures and it would help you in completing the process fruitfully.