How to Find and Get Access to Loot Caves in Halo Infinite

A game that doesn't have achievements isn't as thrilling as it should be. Regardless of which platform you use, the games provide players with a variety of features and achievements to ensure that they have an enjoyable gaming experience. In the same way, a Halo Infinite game without achievements and loot will be boring and uninteresting. Even though it's still a beta, Halo Infinite multiplayer has a big number of achievements to find.

Loot caves in Halo Infinite could help you win a round of Stockpile or any Big Team Battle mode. These loot caverns are rare at launch, but crucial, as they provide your team with a wide assortment of weapons and equipment as well as a distinctive hard-to-reach vantage point.

How to get access to Halo loot caves in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite, is currently in its early stages and a big team game map named Fragmentation acts as a playground. The map has two loot caves that are only accessible in Big Team Battle games that are available in general matchmaking. A cave can be found on either the left or right side, depending on which base you start in. A bright red, locked door with a glowing button next to it serves as the entry. You're hunting for a strangely placed sci-fi-style entrance etched into the natural landscape.

To open the cave gates, interact with your console for 20-second. The door will shift from red to blue and automatically open wide after it's finished. Once you enter the loot cave you’ll find yourself with an unexpected avalanche of wealth. Various varieties of weaponry will be lined up against the walls, while grenades, power weapons, and gadgets will be strewn across the floors. You won't find this much firepower anywhere else on the map, making it easy for you and your entire squad to fire the greatest firearms in Halo Infinite, not to mention the best equipment.

To get the most out of treasure caves, open them when your friends are around and arrange when you'll enter and exit so no one misses out on the bounty of weaponry and gadgets. That way, you'll all be able to loot together and load up as a unit, ready to ragdoll any foes you encounter.

