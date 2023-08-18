Android users can hide apps for a variety of reasons, such as to keep private apps away from prying eyes, to prevent accidental deletion, or to simply declutter their home screen. However, if you need to find hidden apps on an Android device, there are a few different ways to do it.

One way to find hidden apps is to open the app drawer and tap the three dots in the top right corner. From the menu, select "Hide apps." This will show you a list of all the apps that have been hidden on your device.

If you need to find hidden apps on an Android device, there are a few different methods you can use. The method you choose will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Find Hidden Apps Through Your Settings

Here are the steps on how to find hidden apps through your settings on an Android device:

Open the Settings app. Tap on Apps. Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap on Show system apps. If you see any apps that you don't recognize, they are likely hidden apps. To unhide an app, tap on it and then tap on the Unhide button.

Find Hidden Apps With Special Access

You can also find hidden apps on Android by looking at the Special app access settings. This is a list of all the apps that have special permissions on your device, such as the ability to access your files, make phone calls, or use your location.

To find hidden apps with special access, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap on Apps. Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap on Special app access. This will show you a list of all the apps that have special permissions on your device. Look for any apps that you don't recognize or that you don't think should have special permissions. These apps are likely hidden apps. To unhide an app, tap on it and then tap on the Unhide button.

Find Hidden Apps in App Drawer Folders

Yes, you can find hidden apps in app drawer folders on Android. Here are the steps on how to do it:

Open the app drawer. Look for any folders that you don't recognize. These folders may contain hidden apps. Tap on a folder to open it. If you see any apps that you don't recognize, they are likely hidden apps. To unhide an app, tap on it and then tap on the Unhide button.

Find Hidden Apps Through Your File Manager

Not all Android devices show hidden apps in the file manager. If you don't see any .apk files in the Apps folder, then your device may not support hiding apps using this method.

You can also find hidden apps on Android through your file manager. Here are the steps on how to do it:

Open your file manager app. Go to the "Apps" folder. If you see any files with the .apk extension, these are likely hidden apps. To open an app, tap on it. If you want to unhide an app, tap on the three dots in the top right corner and select "Unhide."

Find Hidden Apps With a New Launcher

Yes, you can find hidden apps with a new launcher on Android. Some launchers, such as Microsoft Launcher and Nova Launcher, allow you to see hidden apps in the app drawer.

To find hidden apps with a new launcher, follow these steps:

Install a new launcher on your Android device. Open the app drawer. Look for a "Hidden apps" tab. If you see this tab, then the launcher supports finding hidden apps. Tap on the "Hidden Apps" tab. This will show you a list of all the hidden apps on your device. To unhide an app, tap on it and then tap on the Unhide button.

Find Hidden Apps Inside Trick Applications

There are a number of different third-party app detectors available, such as App Hider Detector and Hide It Pro Detector. These apps scan your device for apps that have been hidden or disguised.

Steps to use a third-party app detector:

Install a third-party app detector on your device. Open the app detector. The app will scan your device for hidden apps. If the app finds any hidden apps, it will list them in a report. You can then uninstall the hidden apps from your device.

Find Hidden Apps on Android Using Parental Control App

You can find hidden apps on Android using a parental control app. Parental control apps are designed to monitor and control the use of a device by children or other users. They often have features that allow you to see all of the apps that are installed on the device, including hidden apps.

To find hidden apps using a parental control app, follow these steps:

Install the parental control app on your device. Create an account and sign in to the app. Follow the instructions in the app to set up parental controls. Once parental controls are set up, the app will start monitoring your device for hidden apps. If the app finds any hidden apps, it will list them in a report. You can then uninstall the hidden apps from your device.

How to Check Whether an App is Real or Not

There are a few things you can do to check whether an app is real or not:

Check the app's developer. Look for the app's developer name in the app's listing. If the developer's name is not familiar to you, you can do a quick Google search to see if the developer is legitimate.

Check the app's rating and reviews. A real app will have a good rating and reviews from other users. If the app has a low rating or reviews that complain about the app's functionality or safety, it is likely a fake app.

Check the app's permissions. A real app will only ask for permissions that it needs to function properly. If the app is asking for permissions that seem unnecessary or suspicious, it is likely a fake app.

Download the app from a trusted source. The safest place to download apps is from the Google Play Store. If you are downloading an app from a third-party source, make sure the source is reputable.

Use a security app. There are a number of security apps available that can scan apps for malicious code. If you are concerned about an app, you can scan it with a security app to see if it is safe to install.

Conclusion

There are a few different ways to find hippen apps on Android. You can use the Google Play Store, social media, or even word of mouth to find out about new and popular apps. You can also use a third-party app detector to find hidden apps that may not be visible in the Google Play Store.

No matter which method you choose, it is important to be careful when downloading apps from unknown sources. Only download apps from trusted sources, such as the Google Play Store. You should also read the app's permissions carefully before installing it. If an app is asking for permissions that seem unnecessary or suspicious, it is best to avoid it.

