Taking screenshots is a great way to capture information on your Mac screen. Whether you need to save a document, record a conversation, or share a funny image, screenshots can be helpful in many situations.

By default, screenshots are saved to your Mac's desktop. However, you can also change the default location of screenshots if you prefer. This article will show you how to find screenshots on your Mac, regardless of where they are saved.

How to Find Screenshots on Mac

Here are the different methods on how to find screenshots on Mac:

1. Using Finder

This is the most common way to find screenshots on Mac. Here are the steps:

Open Finder. Click on the "Desktop" icon. Your screenshots will be displayed in a grid view. You can also use the search bar to find specific screenshots.

2. Using the Screenshot app

The Screenshot app is a built-in app that allows you to take and edit screenshots. You can also use it to find screenshots that you have taken. Here are the steps:

Open the Screenshot app. Click on the "Library" tab. Your screenshots will be displayed in a list view. You can also use the search bar to find specific screenshots.

3. Using Spotlight Search

Spotlight Search is a powerful tool that allows you to search for files and folders on your Mac. You can also use it to find screenshots. Here are the steps:

Click on the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Type "screenshot" in the search bar. Your screenshots will be displayed in the search results.

4. Using the Terminal

The Terminal is a command-line tool that allows you to interact with your Mac's operating system. You can also use it to find screenshots. Here are the steps:

Open the Terminal. Type the following command: find / -name "*.png"

This command will search your Mac for all files with the .png file extension. Screenshots are usually saved as .png files, so this command should find all of your screenshots.

5. Using a third-party app

There are many third-party apps that can help you find screenshots on Mac. Some of these apps offer additional features, such as the ability to organize your screenshots, edit them, and share them.

Advertisement

How to Change Screenshot Location Mac

Using your Documents folder:

Using your Documents folder:

Here are the steps on how to change the screenshot location on Mac to your Documents folder:

Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the Screenshot app. Click on the Options button. Under the "Save to" section, select "Other Location". Navigate to your Documents folder and click Choose.

Using iCloud:

Using iCloud:

To change the screenshot location with iCloud:

Open System Preferences. Click on the "Apple ID" icon. Click on the "iCloud" tab. Select the "Desktop & Documents" checkbox. Click on the "Options" button. In the "Save to" section, select the folder where you want to save your screenshots. Click on the "Save" button.

Note: If you are using macOS Mojave or later, you can also change the screenshot location using the Screenshot toolbar. To do this, open the Screenshot toolbar by pressing Command + Shift + 5. Then, click on the "Options" button and select the folder where you want to save your screenshots.

Using shared folder on your network:

Using shared folder on your network:

You can change the screenshot location on Mac to a shared folder on your network. Here are the steps:

Open the Screenshot app. Press the Options button. Use the “save to” and go to “another location”. Navigate to the shared folder on your network and click Choose.

Using Google Drive:

Using Google Drive:

You can change the screenshot location on Mac to Google Drive. Here are the steps:

Advertisement

Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the Screenshot app. Click on the Options button. Under the "Save to" section, select "Other Location". Navigate to the Google Drive folder and click Choose.

Using Dropbox:

Using Dropbox:

Here are the steps on how to change the screenshot location to Dropbox on Mac:

Open the Dropbox app. Click on the gear icon in the top-left corner of the window. Select Preferences. Click on the Backups tab. Check the box next to "Share screenshots and screen recordings using Dropbox". Click Apply.

Once you have enabled this option, all new screenshots will be saved to a folder called "Screenshots" in your Dropbox account.

Advertisement

Conclusion

There are many ways to find screenshots on Mac. The most common way is to use Finder. Simply open Finder and navigate to the Desktop folder. Your screenshots will be displayed in a grid view.

You can also use the Screenshot app to find screenshots. Open the Screenshot app and click on the "Library" tab. Your screenshots will be displayed in a list view.

ALSO READ: How To Tell If Someone Blocked Your Number iPhone