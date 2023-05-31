It is very common to lose Airpods because of their minimalistic and sleek design. This situation gives a lot of tension and anyone can get worried if they are not found. Here are some ways that can help you to find your AirPods easily and quickly.

How to Find Lost AirPods on iOS and iPad Devices

Apple products get seamlessly connected via Bluetooth which makes it easier to find the AirPods on iOS and iPadOS devices. Here are the steps to help you find your lost AirPods.

1. To find your AirPods, use the “Find My” app on iOS or iPad

2. Open the Find My app and log in or sign up using your Apple ID and password.

3. After logging in, tap on “Devices”.

4. Scroll and find your AirPods in the list.

5. Tap on your AirPods.

6. With this, you will be able to navigate your AirPods on the map and can track them.

7. The most recent location of the AirPods will be updated on the map. Take note of the time of the last update; even if your AirPods are disconnected or turned off, or running low on power, it will still remember the location where they were last active.

8. If the AirPods are in an “On” state and close to a compatible device, they will update their location.

How to Find Lost AirPods Using iCloud

iCloud is Apple’s cloud service that also allows you to find lost Airpods. Make sure that your AirPods are synced with iCloud. Here are some steps that can help you to find lost AirPods using iCloud.

1. Open the browser and go to “www.icloud.com”.

2. Login with your Apple ID.

3. Select the “All Devices” drop-down menu, and choose AirPods.

4. If your AirPods are close, you can locate them on Map with their current or last location.

You can also find lost AirPods using iCloud by playing sound in them. For that follow these steps:

After choosing your AirPods from the “All Devices” option. A "Play Sound" button will show up. Click on it. With this, you may find your AirPods by listening to the sound they p

How to Find Your AirPods on a Mac

It may be possible to not have an iPhone or Ipad with you, at that time you can find your lost AirPods on a Mac. Make sure that your Mac and lost Airpods are connected using iCloud To find your AirPods on a Mac, follow the steps mentioned below.

Advertisement

1. Open the “Find My” app on your Mac.

2. Click on the “Devices” tab..

3. Find your AirPods in the list of devices. Click on it.

4. You can now locate your AirPods on a map if they are on and within Bluetooth range.

5. You will see the last known position of your AirPods if they are not on or are not within Bluetooth range.

6. You can also use the “Play sound “ option

How to Make Lost AirPods Play a Sound

When you lose your AirPods and cannot see them, you can make them play sound-to-track AirPods easily. This can be done using the “Find My” app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple Watch to make missing AirPods produce a sound.

1. Open the “Find My” app.

2. Select "Devices" from the tabs.

3. Find your “AirPods name” and click on it.

4. Simply click "Play Sound"

5. A sound will begin to play via your AirPods. As you move closer to them, the sound will become louder. When you locate them, click "Stop Sound" to pause the sounds.

Note: You can still have your AirPods play a sound even if they are not plugged into your iPhone by using the “Find My Network” feature.

How to Find Your AirPods if They Are Offline

It could be more difficult to find your AirPods if they are offline, which means they are not currently linked to any of your devices or have an active internet connection. However, you can use the “Find My” app to locate AirPods at the last known location.

The steps to find your AirPods if they are offline are as follows:

1. Launch or open the “Find My” app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple Watch.

2. Select "Devices" from the tabs.

3. Select the “AirPods' name”.

4. Your AirPods' most recent location will be displayed.

Advertisement

5. “A blue dot” will appear next to any Apple devices that are linked to the Find My Network if your AirPods are within their range.

How to Find Your AirPods Without Your iPhone

You can locate your AirPods without an iPhone in a few different ways.

1. Use a different device: Use the “Find My” app on an iPad or Mac if you have another Apple device to locate your AirPods. With the same Apple ID that you use for your AirPods, login in the Find My app for other devices.

You can find your AirPods in the "Devices" section. You can locate your AirPods on a map if they are on and within Bluetooth range. You will see the last known position of your AirPods if they are not on or are not within Bluetooth range.

2. Use a third-party app: You can find your missing AirPods using a variety of third-party apps. These programs commonly use the “Find My” network to find your AirPods. Some of these apps additionally provide capabilities like the functionality o play a sound on your AirPods or to keep track of their past locations.

3. Use iCloud on a computer: You can sign in to iCloud on a computer with the same Apple ID with which your AirPods are connected and can locate them.

How to Find Your AirPods Using the Find My App

Find My is an app in Apple Devices that gives you the functionality to locate your devices and sync with the same Apple Id as of Find My app. You can use Find Mine to remotely lock or erase the data on your device as well as play a sound on it to find it easily.

Here are the steps to find your AirPods using the Find My app:

1. Ensure that your iPhone or iPad is connected to your AirPods before continuing.

2. Open the “Find My” app on your iPad or iPhone.

3. Select "Devices" from the tabs.

4. Under the "Devices" menu, find your “AirPods’Name” enlisted.

Advertisement

5. Click on the AirPods' name to choose them.

6. You will see a map displaying their location if your AirPods are within range of your iPhone or iPad.

7. You will see the last known position of your AirPods if they are out of range.

What to Do if You Can't Locate Lost AirPods

Losing AirPods can be a worrisome state and anyone can get upset. But here are some pointers you should take care of if you can't locate your lost AirPods:

Look up the most recent location: You can locate the last known position of your AirPods in the Find My app. Make use of the "Play Sound" option: You may also play a sound from your AirPods using the Find My app. If they're close, this may help you find them. Verify with relatives and friends: Ask your family, friends, or anyone who was with you if they spotted your AirPods. If there was anyone with you, ask them if they spotted your AirPods. Report lost and found items: You may submit a lost and found report if you've misplaced your AirPods in a public area. This will raise the likelihood that someone will locate them and give them back to you. Disable your AirPods: You can deactivate your AirPods from your Apple ID account if are lost. By doing this, nobody will be able to access them using your account. To accomplish this, Use the Find My app or sign in iCloud to clear them from your account.

Apple Expert's Trick to Avoid Losing Your AirPods Again

Use can take some Apple’s Expert Trick to avoid losing your AirPods again. This advice from an Apple specialist will help to keep you from misplacing your AirPods:

1. “Notify when left behind functionality”: The "Notify When Left Behind" functionality should be enabled. When you're not using your AirPods, this function will let you know if you've left them behind. You can turn this feature by following these steps:

Open the “Find My” app on your iPad or iPhone. Select "Devices" from the tabs. Select the “AirPods' name” to choose them. Click or tap “Notifications" Turn on the "Notify When Left Behind" option.

Your iPhone or iPad will now alert you if you forget your AirPods. You may use this to locate your AirPods before they are permanently misplaced.

Advertisement

2. Use Keychain and Case- Always put your AirPods in the case when you are not using them. Also, you can attach a keychain so that it is easily visible and can be identified.

3. Consult Apple Support: After you've looked everywhere and are unable to locate your AirPods, it is advised that you contact Apple Support for more help. They might be competent to provide further suggestions or choices to aid in finding or replacing your lost AirPods.

Conclusion:

Following the steps and situations mentioned above in the article, you can easily find and track your lost AirPods on your phone or MacBook and also by signing in to a synced iCloud account. Make sure to connect your AirPods with Apple ID so that it can help you in case you lose them anywhere.