How to Force Quit An App on Mac

If there are some glitches in the app on Mac, you may be stuck in the app while it is already running. The most acceptable way out of that situation would be to force quit the app. Though it can be done after maintaining specific steps. Through the steps, you can close the app completely and all the processes which are running in the meantime can also be stopped.

How To Force Quit on Mac

There can be multiple ways to employ the force to quit any application from Mac. You need to carry out the methods carefully as in the absence of any single step, the cache memory or the internal functions of the apps might face detrimental issues.

Using the Apple Menu

First, click on the Apple icon in the top left corner of your Mac's screen. It is visible on the right side of the Finder option in the taskbar. From the drop-down menu list, you would see the Force Quit option. Click on that.

3. After it, there will be a new pop-up window on your screen. On this screen, you will notice all the applications currently running on your Mac. Here, you can select the unresponsive app individually or you can select more than one unresponsive app. For the first choice, you have to specify only one app and for the second, you have to use the Command button.

4. In the next window, you must select the Force Quit option again. This step would stop the application from saving any new changes.

5. You have to click on Force Quit again from a new popped-up dialog box.

But in this process, the saved-up data in the application would be lost. You can see in step number 4 that the last stage is where you can withdraw the Force Quit process and your input data would be saved.

Using a Keyboard Shortcut

Keyboard-related processes have been termed the most efficient ones as they can save you time and give you instant results. In this criteria also, you may see that there is less effort while following the steps using keyboard shortcuts.

You have to use the shortcut keys for initiating the process. Hold the Command +Option +Esc keys at the same time. This will result in opening the Force Quit option on the screen.

2. In the next window, you have to select the unresponsive apps. You can select the apps individually or in multiple.

3. Now you have to select the Force Quit option.

4. Again, to confirm the changes, you have to click on the Force Quit option from the new popped-up window. This will direct you to force quit the app or apps. In this position also, there won't be any saved-up data in the quoted app or apps.

Using the Activity Monitor

Activity Monitor in Mac has helped in multiple processes such as in taking necessary steps for quitting an unresponsive app. Activity Monitor can take a prior step in stopping those who are in the loop already or not giving responses. You can also stop the processes you don't own by using Activity Monitor but in such cases, you have to authenticate it by providing an Apple account login ID. Apart from that, you may follow the below-mentioned processes for quitting the app.

You may launch the Activity Monitor in several ways - either by using shortcut keys or by simply using the Finder option. The spotlight feature can be used to launch the Activity Monitor. Spotlight feature may come through by clicking on the Command + Space keys. You can launch the Finder option by clicking on the face icon in the Dock. From there, you should head to the Applications option. This Applications option can be found on the left side of the Finder window. You may also use shortcut keys - Command +Shift +A on your keyboard. Now either you can choose the Utilities option from the available option list under the Applications or you can use the shortcut key - Command +Shift +U on the keyboard.

4. In Utilities, you may find the Activity Monitor. In Activity Monitor, you will get a detailed list of running apps and memory usage.

5. From the list of applications, you should select the concerned app you want to force quit.

6. Now, you will find a cross (X) button in the top-left corner of the window. Click on that.

7. Now, you may conclude the process by clicking on the Quit button.

Using the Dock

The Dock is set on the bottom edge of the screen and it generally shows the most used apps or features which can help you in every day's work. Doc can be placed anywhere based on the easy handling by you. The Dock is capable of showing you three recently used apps in maximum. You can take refuge in the below-mentioned steps to force quit apps using the Dock.

You have to bring the unresponsive app first in the Dock to apply this process. After dragging the app into the Dock, you have to Right-click on the concerned unresponsive app in the Dock. There will be a prompt box where you will get a lot of options. Now press and hold the Option key on the keyboard. This will convert the Quit option into the Force Quit option. Tap on the Force Quit option to close the unresponsive app.

If Force Quit Does Not Work

The Force Quit app may also go awry sometimes and in that situation you may feel nervous as the above-mentioned methods may not come to the rescue. You may force a shutdown in that scenario. It can also be achieved by a number of methods.

You may use the common method and that is to directly switch off the Power button. You may use shortcut keys also from your keyboard. Just use a combination of Control + Command + Power buttons. You should hold that combination as long as you can see the black screen on your Mac. There can be a few other shortcut keys also to enforce the Shut Down in the system. You can use the combination of Control +Power keys from your keyboard. This may give you a choice of either restarting or shutting down or opening sleep mode in your system through a pop-up window.

4. There can be another combination of using the Control +Option +Command +Power keys. This may also shut down your system.

Preventing Frequent Freezes

Frequent freezing of apps defines the state where the cookies or cache memory may distort the working situation of the concerned apps. This kind of storage may also lag the system and it may also result in the lagging of the system. You may counter such situations by following the mentioned below :

You may keep the apps on your Mac updated with the time. Through this step, the security gaps or fractured internal sections can be replaced. Uncleared or unresolved cache memory should be cleaned on a daily basis. Cache memory can be the cookies or tags stored while visiting any web page. This should be removed.

What if It’s the Mac and Not the Application?

In several cases, it can be the system that may create issues by lagging the working process and freezing the Mac, not just the applications. This can be for multiple reasons and you don't need to worry about it as it can be due to the hardware installed in the system. If you face such kinds of issues, please follow the methods :

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen on your Mac and click on the Shut Down option.

2. Now wait for a few minutes to completely shut down the system. Restart the Mac again by switching it on.

Important Points To Remember

Using the shortcut keys would be the best option to force quit as it does not enforce extra pressure on the options. Through the keyboards, only the hardware is used to give the commands. Force Quit would delete all the unsaved documents or commands. Therefore, it should be employed only when there is no other process left to come to a normal situation. Always use the standard method to shut down the system. That is, do not shut down your Mac abruptly. Close it by shutting down each and every opened application. This may take a longer time but it may keep the system in healthy mode.

It is rare for a Mac to face a glitch in the application as it possesses a healthy RAM. Still, if you face issues regarding the force to quit any app, you can employ the above-mentioned steps. In a crisis time, it is hard to decide which method to solve. But don't worry as I have mentioned the importance of the steps and the side effects also.