How to Force Quit Application on Apple Mac in a few simple steps

Mac PCs and laptops from one of the premium brands Apple is known for offering a simple but fast UI UX and processors. Most of the professionals prefer Mac over Windows powered by laptops and PCs, as they are much easier to operate and safer than any other laptop. In windows operated PCs and laptops, there are many instances where we heard that the application got frozen and it’s not working, but there are very few cases where we notice a Mac application getting frozen. But if you are one of the unlucky ones then don’t worry several ways can help you in force quitting the application.

Insufficient RAM is one of the biggest reasons for frozen applications on Mac devices and killing the app forcibly is the last option for any user. You have landed on this page then you must be facing a frozen application issue, so let skip to the process and see how you can force quit the app on your Mac.

How to Force Quit Application on Apple Mac

On the home page of your Mac, you can see a Black color Apple logo on the top-left corner.

Click on the Apple icon and you will find a drop-down menu.

From, the drop-down menu you need to select Force Quit.

Now you will be redirected to a new window where you can see a list of apps running on your Mac.

All you need to do is to select the application which is frozen.

Then click on Force quit button and boom the application is closed.

How to Force Quit Application on Apple Mac using shortcuts

There are different ways to trigger the Force Quit menu. Here is the shortcut way to trigger the command.

On your Keyboard, you need to press hold three buttons to trigger the Force Quit window.

Command + Option + Esc, once you press the three keys together you can see a window.

From this window, you can select the frozen application and click on the Force Quit button.

How to Force Quit Application on Apple Mac using Activity Monitor