How to Format External Hard Drive

Learn how to format external hard drive. Right-click on your external hard drive and select "Format." In the "File system" drop-down menu, select the file system you want to use.

Written by Saloni Vyas Published on Jul 10, 2023   |  11:04 AM IST  |  1.1K
How to Format External Hard Drive
How to Format External Hard Drive

Key Highlight

What is an external hard drive?

An external hard drive is a portable storage device that connects to a computer via a USB cable. It is essentially a regular hard drive that has been enclosed in a protective case and has a USB connector attached to it. External hard drives can be used to store a variety of files, including photos, videos, music, documents, and applications. They can also be used to back up your computer's data.

When choosing an external hard drive, there are a few factors you should consider, such as the storage capacity, the type of drive, and the interface. You should also make sure to choose a drive that is compatible with your computer.

what is an external hard drive?

Choosing the right format for your drive

Ultimately, the best way to choose a file system for your external hard drive is to consider your needs and the devices that you will be using with the drive.

 

The best file system for your external hard drive will depend on your needs. If you only use your external hard drive with Windows computers, then NTFS is a good choice. If you need to use your external hard drive with both Windows and Mac computers, then exFAT is a good choice.

There are three main file systems that you can choose from when formatting your external hard drive:

  • NTFS: NTFS is the default file system for Windows computers. It supports large file sizes and offers good security features. However, NTFS is not compatible with Mac computers.
  • FAT32: FAT32 is a legacy file system that is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. However, it has a file size limit of 4GB, which can be a problem if you need to store large files.
  • exFAT: exFAT is a newer file system that is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. It does not have a file size limit, so it is a good choice for storing large files.

disk format

Formatting your drive in Windows

The formatting process will take a few minutes to complete. Once the formatting is finished, you will be able to use your external hard drive as a new storage device.

Here are the steps on how to format your drive in Windows:

1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.

2. Open File Explorer.

3. Right-click on the external hard drive and select "Format".

format 1

4. In the Format dialog box, select the file system that you want to use.

5. If you want to create a quick format, check the "Quick Format" checkbox.

Advertisement

6. Enter a name for the drive in the Volume label field.

7. Click "Start" to begin the formatting process.

Fomat 2

Formatting your drive in macOS

There are a few reasons why you might want to format your drive in macOS: To erase all of the data on the drive, To change the file system, To improve performance.

Here are the steps on how to format your drive in macOS:

1. Connect your external hard drive to your Mac.

2. Open Disk Utility. You can find it in the Applications > Utilities folder.

3. In the Disk Utility window, select the external hard drive that you want to format.

4. Click the "Erase" button.

erase

5. In the Erase Disk dialog box, select the file system that you want to use.

6. If you want to create a quick format, check the "Quick erase" checkbox.

7. Enter a name for the drive in the Name field.

8. Click the "Erase" button to begin the formatting process.

Note:

Formatting your drive will erase all of the data on it, so you should make sure to back up any important files before you format it.

Advertisement

erase 2

ALSO READ: Format External Hard Drive Mac

FAQs

Does formatting a hard drive erase everything?
No, formatting a hard drive does not erase everything. It only erases the file system table, which is a map of where all of the files are stored on the drive. The actual data on the drive is still there, but it is no longer accessible by the operating system. If you want to completely erase all of the data on a hard drive, you need to use a specialised tool that will overwrite the data multiple times. This is called disk wiping or data destruction.
Will removing my external hard drive erase everything?
No, removing your external hard drive will not erase everything. The data on the drive will still be there, but it will not be accessible to your computer. If you want to erase the data on the drive, you will need to format it or use a disk wiping tool. When you remove an external hard drive, the operating system will unmount the drive. This means that the operating system will no longer be able to see the files on the drive. However, the data on the drive is still there. If you connect the drive to another computer, you will be able to access the data.
What does it mean to format a external hard drive?
Formatting an external hard drive means to erase all of the data on the drive and create a new file system. This process prepares the drive for use with your computer. If you are formatting an external hard drive, it is important to back up any important files that you want to keep. Once the drive is formatted, all of the data on the drive will be erased.
Should I format my external hard drive to NTFS or exFAT?
NTFS is generally faster than exFAT for large file sizes. However, the difference in performance is not significant for most users.If you need to use your drive with a variety of devices, then exFAT is the most compatible option. NTFS offers the best security features. However, exFAT also offers basic security features.
About The Author
Saloni Vyas
Saloni Vyas
Technical Writer

Saloni holds a degree in engineering, but her passion in writing turned her into a dedicated writer. As a technical c...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!